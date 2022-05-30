Six Tips to Reduce Your Employees’ Stress Level

Nobody likes to see the people around them stressed out. Your employees are no exception. In fact, it may be more important for you to reduce your employees’ stress levels since there’s a good chance that some of their stress is coming from you and the company itself. Here are six tips to help reduce your employees’ stress levels:
1. Be flexible about work schedules
Flexible work schedules allow your employees to make more time for family, exercise, hobbies, and other activities. This can help them feel less stressed and more satisfied with their lives—and as a result, they’ll be less stressed at work.
Flexible work schedules can also help with employee morale. Working from home or changing up their typical hours means that they won’t feel like they’re stuck in a rut every day; instead, they can do things in a different order or mix up which days of the week they do certain tasks. This flexibility helps keep things interesting for your employees and gives them the chance to find new ways of doing things that are more fun or efficient than what had been done before!
2. Encourage work-life balance
Be considerate of your employees’ personal lives, and encourage them to take advantage of the benefits you offer. For example, if you allow employees to work from home at least one day per week, be sure that they understand this benefit is available to them.
Similarly, if employees have a set number of vacation days each year but fail to use them all up, remind them that they are welcome to do so–and make time for it in their schedule so it doesn’t disrupt their workflow. Also, be sure that you never disregard an employee’s request for a day off; whether it is for a wedding or funeral or simply because the employee would like some free time, these requests should always be honoured whenever possible.
3. Help employees get adequate sleep
The most common complaint I hear from managers is that their employees are burning the candle at both ends, and falling apart at the seams. Many of these employees are far too tired to do their jobs, but the problem goes far beyond simply getting more sleep; all of their other health habits are also suffering, from drinking too much coffee or soda to walking around on cell phones or working on a computer in bed.
Many people fear that they don’t have enough control over these problems so they tend to ignore them or attempt to deal with them half-heartedly. A better idea would be to focus your efforts on dealing with the cause, which is often insomnia. Insomnia can be treated by addressing any underlying health issues such as lack of sleep, obesity, lack of exercise and diabetes (in the case of diabetics), among other things.
4. Offer free weekly yoga classes
You’ve heard it before: yoga is a great way to reduce stress. And it’s true, there are many benefits to yoga. It can help you sleep better, improve your mood and digestion, and help relieve any tension or pain in your body—and that’s just the beginning.
But the best part is you don’t need an expensive membership at the gym to reap its benefits. You can do yoga at home or even in the office for free! Some companies offer free weekly yoga classes in their offices for employees to attend after work hours and together with their coworkers; think of it as a fun way for employees to connect with each other outside of work while also practising a healthy habit together. This idea might seem odd at first, but it’s actually more common than you’d think. These classes are typically led by a coworker who has experience teaching yoga, or by an employee who’s willing to learn how from an online course (a great way for them to learn new skills!).
5. Encourage exercise
This is one of the most efficient ways to reduce stress. Studies show that people who exercise regularly feel better and have more energy. They also sleep better, concentrate better, maintain a healthier weight, and live longer than those who don’t exercise.
Encouraging your employees to get moving can be as simple as suggesting walking meetings instead of sitting in a conference room all day, or sponsoring an intramural sports team or recreational club. The opportunities are nearly endless!
6. Design a healthy workspace
A workspace that is free from clutter and allows employees to move around comfortably will also help your team members reduce their stress levels. No one wants to work in a space that makes them feel like they’re being pushed into chaos, so offer an ergonomic workspace design, provide standing desks for those who want to get up and move throughout the day, give your team a meditation space where they can step away for quiet time, and do what you can to eliminate the clutter that could negatively impact your employees’ mental state.
If no one has to worry about tripping over boxes or office supplies strewn across the floor, your employees will feel less anxious about their environment—and if you allow pets in the office, research indicates that having furry friends nearby can also help people manage stress by lowering blood pressure.
These tips will definitely help you – put them into practice!