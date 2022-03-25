10 Tips To Ensure A Hygienic Rental Property

Managing a rental property can be a time-consuming and difficult process. Along with tenants that may change on a regular basis, there is also the task of making sure the rental property stays clean. This is important not only to maintain health standards but to also make the property attractive to potential tenants looking for a place to live. To make sure your rental property stays as clean as possible, keep the following 10 tips in mind.
Have a Cleaning Clause in the Lease
More and more landlords are now including a cleaning clause in their tenant leases. By stating in the lease that the tenant is expected to keep the property clean in a reasonable manner and that the property will be inspected before their security deposit is returned to them prior to leaving, tenants have much more incentive to keep everything neat.
Replace Outdated Appliances
When refrigerators, stoves, and other appliances become outdated, they are more prone to breakdowns due to dirt and grime. Since these appliances are difficult to clean, replacing them as needed will keep your property cleaner and more attractive to tenants.
Clean Carpeting
If your property is rarely empty, this means the carpeting is being subjected to plenty of wear and tear. While you could rent a carpet cleaner and do the job yourself, hiring professionals to do a deep cleaning will keep the carpet looking great and also much cleaner, especially if your tenants have pets.
Maintain Regular Pest Control
Even at the best of rental properties, Shield Property Management knows pests such as ants, mice, and other unwelcome visitors can move in and set up housekeeping. Since rodents can spread diseases, always contract with a pest control company to maintain regular pest control services for your properties.
Don’t Neglect the Outdoor Areas
Remember that it is important to keep the outside areas of your rental property clean as well. To do so, you can power wash decks and patios, mow the grass regularly, and ensure trees and bushes are properly trimmed so they don’t attract certain birds and other wildlife that may bring with them diseases and other problems.
Conduct Regular Inspections
Whether you inspect properties yourself or rely on property managers to do so, conducting regular inspections ensures small problems can be detected before they become major issues. Also, if you have a cleaning clause in your contract, this allows tenants to be made aware of potential violations, giving them the chance to rectify the situation.
Hire a Professional Cleaning Team
Just as you would perhaps hire professionals to do carpet cleaning, also consider hiring professional house cleaners to keep your rental property spotless. This is especially important when cleaning a property after a tenant leaves. Since professionals know how to get the job done quickly the first time and are also experienced in handling difficult cleaning situations, the money you spend for this service will be well worth it in the end.
Eliminate Clutter
A common problem for many rental properties, eliminating clutter should be one of your top priorities to ensuring everything stays clean. This can involve a tenant who lets garbage pile up, has junked cars that won’t run, or other situations. Should you notice problems such as these, notify the tenant immediately and give them a hard deadline to eliminate their clutter.
Fix Plumbing Problems
If there is one thing that can lead to big problems in rental properties, it’s the plumbing system. Whether it’s a drain that clogs up, a toilet that overflows, or pipes and water heaters that leak, your rental property could get messy in a hurry when plumbing problems occur. Maintaining the plumbing system also decreases the chances of mold growth, which is always unhealthy.
Maintain Crawlspaces
Finally, don’t forget to maintain crawlspaces. Great places for mold to grow, they are also perfect places for wildlife to call home. By checking crawlspaces regularly, you can spot water damage, rid the property of unwanted visitors, and ensure the property stays in peak condition.
Once you begin putting these 10 tips into practice with your rental property, there’s no doubt you’ll be experiencing far fewer headaches as a landlord, which is always a good thing.