Tips for Managing Blemish Prone Skin

Do you tend to suffer from acne, blackheads, and other blemishes that just won’t disappear? Are you at a loss as to how to combat these skin issues? You’re definitely not alone. Managing blemish-prone skin can be incredibly tricky, especially if you are not very invested in your skincare.
But with the right tips, it doesn’t have to be too overwhelming. Here are some surefire tips to follow for making your complexion beautiful again and getting rid of those blemishes once and for all.
Keep Your Skin Clean
If you have noticed that you have blemish-prone skin and can’t seem to get rid of your acne or blemishes, it is important to remember that it might not necessarily be what you’re putting on your skin making it worse but simply hormones.
With that in mind, it is essential to remember that you should always take care of your skin to the best of your ability to avoid blemishes wherever possible. One of the first ways to manage your blemish-prone skin is by keeping it clean.
It is recommended that everyone, despite their skin condition, washes their face twice a day with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup. If you have blemishes on your skin, try to avoid scrubbing too hard, as this can irritate your skin and make the blemishes even worse.
Use an Acne-Fighting Product
The next thing you should do if you are trying to manage your blemish-prone skin is to use acne-fighting products. If you have found that your skin is prone to blemishes, you may benefit from using acne-fighting products from Misumi containing glycolic acid, which is a powerful exfoliator.
These products have been scientifically proven to unclog pores and prevent new blemishes from forming. By applying the product to your entire face and not just the areas where you currently blemish, you can avoid any future breakouts or blemishes from popping up.
Don’t Pick at Your Skin
Something that can be incredibly tempting but incredibly damaging is picking at your skin. Whether you have flakes of skin forming around your blemishes or little heads popping up on your acne, as tempting as it is to pop them or to get rid of them, picking out your skin is one of the worst things that you can do for it.
Not only can picking your skin cause scars or even dark marks to form, but it can also spread bacteria and form new blemishes. If you must touch your skin, always do so gently and with clean hands or even gloves.
Protect Your Skin From the Sun
One thing many people don’t consider when it comes to their skincare, especially if they have acne-prone skin or blemish-prone skin, is protecting their skin from the sun. Most people are under the impression that you only need to apply sunscreen or other sun protection products if you are going to be outside during the day.
However, this is not the case, and you should be religiously applying sunscreen to your face every morning. Ultra Violet rays can damage the skin and make blemishes far worse than they appear. By wearing sunscreen daily, even if you’re not planning to spend any time outdoors, you can protect your skin from sun exposure.
See a Dermatologist
Last but not least, the final thing you should be doing if you have blemish-prone skin is to visit a dermatologist. If you’ve struggled to manage your blemish-prone skin, seeking help from a registered dermatologist is your best bet.
A dermatologist can easily prescribe you medication that is more potent than over-the-counter products and can also provide other treatments, such as light therapy and chemical peels, which will be more advantageous in the long run.