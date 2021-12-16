Now that summer is in full swing in Australia, many people are prepping for the potential sunburns and heat rash. However, there are other skin conditions that come to light in the summer that might be less commonly known. Here are ways you can keep your skin clear this summer.
Use an exfoliant to remove dead skin cells
Dead skin cells can accumulate on the skin’s surface and can cause several problems, such as clogged pores, blackheads, acne, dry patches, and rosacea. Exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. It’s essential to do this regularly, especially if you’re constantly exposing your skin to sun and heat. Exfoliation helps keep your skin clear by removing the build-up of dead skin cells and allowing your pores to breathe.
Stay hydrated
Staying hydrated is vital for many reasons, including keeping your skin healthy. When you’re dehydrated, your body starts to ration the water it has, and one of the first places it will begin to ration the water is in the skin. This can lead to some problems, such as dry skin, sunburns, and heat rash.
It’s essential to drink plenty of water during the summer months to keep your skin hydrated. Not only will this help prevent sunburns and other skin conditions, but it will also help keep you feeling energized and refreshed.
Drinking fruit and vegetable juice is also a great way to get your daily dose of fruits and vegetables and stay hydrated at the same time. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also healthy and good for your skin.
Sunscreen is your friend
Sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Whether you’re going outside or not, it’s essential to use sunscreen every day to protect your skin from the sun’s damaging UV rays.
Sunscreen helps protect your skin from several problems, including sunburns, skin cancer, and premature aging. It’s essential to choose a sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher and that is water-resistant.
Make sure to apply sunscreen liberally every day, especially when you’re going to be outside for an extended period. Reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or sweating.
Stay in the shade
If you can’t avoid being outside during the middle of the day, try to stay in the shade as much as possible. By remaining in the shade, you can avoid some of the dangerous effects of sun exposure at its most intense.
The best way to tell if your skin is getting too much sun is if you start to feel warm or tingly. If you start feeling this way, find shelter immediately. Shade is one of the best ways to keep your skin clear and minimize dark spots from scarring.
Keep mosquito control on hand at all times
Mosquitoes aren’t just annoying, but they can also be hazardous to your health, as they carry mosquito-borne illnesses such as mosquito bite allergies, West Nile virus, malaria, Dengue fever, and yellow fever. Allergies to mosquito bites are also becoming more common in countries that don’t usually have mosquito problems. Even if you aren’t allergic to mosquito bites, they can still cause the spread of harmful diseases. The best way to prevent mosquito bites is through mosquito control.
Keep dust levels down if afflicted with allergic dermatitis
Allergic dermatitis is a skin condition caused by an allergic reaction to dust, mites, pollen, or other environmental allergens. People affected by this condition often experience several different symptoms, including redness, itching, swelling, and hives.
There are a few things that you can do to help keep your dust levels down and minimize your exposure to environmental allergens.
The first is to keep your home as clean as possible. Dust regularly with a damp cloth and vacuum at least once a week. Make sure to change your vacuum cleaner bag frequently and use a HEPA filter to trap the smallest particles.
Another thing you can do is install an air purifier in your home to reduce levels of allergens floating through the air.
If you are planning any renovations, try to limit the amount of dust released by avoiding activities that cause a lot of dust, such as sanding drywall or paint removal. Minimize your exposure to dust mites by washing bedding often and keeping it aired out overnight. Try not to use your bedroom carpeting if possible.
Wear loose clothing to help prevent chafing and itching from heat rash or hives
While tight clothing may seem like the perfect way to show off your summer body, it can actually lead to many skin problems. Tight clothing can cause chafing and itching, especially if you’re prone to heat rash or hives. It can also trap sweat and bacteria against the skin, leading to acne and other skin infections. Loose clothing is a much better option, as it allows your skin to breathe and prevents friction from occurring.
To enjoy outdoor activities while keeping your skin healthy and clear, you’ll have to use sunscreen every day whether or not you’re going out into the sun. You’ll also want to avoid tight clothing that can lead to chafing and itching and mosquitoes that carry serious diseases like malaria. Finally, if your skin gets too dry during the summer months, make sure dust levels are low by avoiding dusty environments.