3 Tips about Running a Business That Every New Entrepreneur Should Know

If you’re a new entrepreneur, then you’ll want your new business to be as successful as possible. There are so many things that go into a business: creating a business plan, creating your actual brand, and so much more. However, there are a few things that new business owners may unintentionally overlook. Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when starting your business.
1. Start-Up Phase: Legal Matters are Important
Maybe this is something that new entrepreneurs tend to overlook, or not take seriously. Depending on the type of business you own, you may need certain licenses and/or permits. You will also need to have insurance for your business. Professional Liability Insurance, for example, helps with common claims, such as negligence. Other types include:
- General Liability Insurance (GLI): This type of insurance covers claims of damage or injury.
- Limited Liability Company (LLC): As a private company, having an LLC will not hold you responsible for the company’s liabilities. Although this isn’t required to start a business, not having it can also mean investors can be hesitant to loan money and that another business of the same name with an LLC can claim legal ownership over that name.
2. Hiring and Marketing: Take Advantage of Social Networking Tools
You’ll definitely want to use social media to promote your business as a means to gain customers/clients, as well as a way to recruit potential employees. While taking advantage of popular social media and job search sites, consider a platform called Usenet to reach an even bigger audience.
What is Usenet?
Usenet is a social networking and communication platform that allows for diverse, unrestricted, and secure content to be accessed and downloaded in the form of text, audio, video, and images in forums called newsgroups.
Newsgroups
Newsgroups are where this content is accessed, and they’re similar to discussion forums on other platforms. The topics of newsgroups can range anywhere from pop culture to scholarly information. When it comes to advertising your business, and even recruiting employees, these newsgroups can be a successful marketing tool.
Newsgroups as a Marketing and Recruitment Tool
Using Usenet’s search engine (called a newsreader), you can search for newsgroups that relate to your business and post job openings, and even photos and videos. You can even create a newsgroup specifically for your business, and other users can access it through the newsreader. This can attract potential employees, as well as potential clients/customers. Just keep in mind that when hiring through newsgroups, you should specify when positions are filled since Usenet has a long retention period, archiving posts dating back several years.
How to Get Usenet Today
Usenet is not like social media, nor is it like job search sites. It is a service, which is accessed through a service provider. Most Usenet service providers offer a free trial before choosing a monthly subscription plan. As a user of this service, you will be offered a certain amount of (or unlimited) downloads, numerous connections to allow multiple secure downloads at the same time, and the bandwidth that certifies quick download speeds (offered by tier-1 providers).
3. Don’t Refuse Change When Necessary
Finally, there are several things you shouldn’t do as an entrepreneur, and refusing change is one of them. The world is constantly evolving, which means that your business should too. The phrase “keeping up with the times” is especially important if you’re a smaller business.
A good example of this is social media. Social media has quickly become an effective tool for marketing, and older businesses may have rejected the idea because social media was seen as something for the younger generations. However, many of these businesses quickly realized how social media helps to capture a larger audience, therefore driving more sales.
Keeping these three things in mind can help you run a successful business. These are only a few tips that new entrepreneurs should know; it’s important to do more research on information that’s specific to your type of business.