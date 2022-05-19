3 Things to Outsource to Help Your Business Grow

It’s every company’s goal to grow as much as possible. It’s in everybody’s interest to make sure the company is running efficiently as possible so that revenue can grow and the company can grow along with it. However, there are times when things sort of slow down and growth stops happening.
This is when outsourcing should come into the conversation. Outsourcing inefficient and ineffective areas of the company will open up bottlenecks and help to grow. There are SaaS applications that can automate certain tasks and entire projects can be outsourced to great effect. In this article, we will go over several areas in a company that should be outsourced.
1. Software testing
If your company is responsible for developing software then this is an area ripe to be outsourced. This is because it is a drain on resources to make sure that the software is working correctly and that there are no issues with latency.
This phase of the development has a lot of facets and all or part of it can be done out of the company. In fact, using a third party SRE or Site Reliability Engineer is a good idea since they can act as a liaison between many different teams and departments.
This role can also be used outside of software or tech companies since the applications work in many different sectors that use technology or have a website based business.
2. Customer service
Customer service is one of the most important aspects of a company and often gets neglected. That’s because it is very resource heavy and takes up a lot more time and energy than many people expect.
Having a dedicated team that is devoted solely to customer service costs a lot of money in salaries and benefits. This can be a major obstacle to growth even though a good customer service system does save a lot of money in the long run.
Outsourcing allows you to save that money and let your staff focus on the things that bring in revenue and will help grow the business. They even will give you ways to automate some of the customer service so you can use a chatbot that operates 24 hours per day.
3. Accounting
Just as customer service is going to save money, a good accounting team will do the same. However, hiring a team of experts is very costly. If you have a small business then it will be difficult to see the savings that are equal to or greater than the cost of the accounting team.
Outsourcing gives you access to experts that are solely focused on your accounting. It will be far more efficient and can save you lots of money on taxes and operating expenses. They are going to find deductions that a lesser accounting team would struggle to find.
Not only that, but if you were to get audited then they are the ones that will be going through the process since they are responsible for your books.