6 Things You Need to Know Before Renting a Vacation Home During the Pandemic

The pandemic and the changes that came with it can take a mental toll on all of us. Since many of us were at home for the entire year, you might be interested in getting away from it all. If you’re going on a vacation, your best and safest choice would be to rent a vacation home.
Although it’s the safest choice of accommodation, it isn’t a guarantee on anything. Nonetheless, if you follow certain things before renting a vacation home, you can have a much safer and more fun and relaxing time during your vacation.
Here are some things that you need to know to help you accomplish that.
Health and Safety Protocols
Before you check-in or make yourself comfortable in the vacation home you’re in, make sure that you run it through specific health and safety protocols first. Make research on what health and safety protocols you need to follow when you arrive at your destination. These protocols are there for the health and safety of everyone involved.
Hosts have different health and safety protocols, so make sure that you run through any house rules that they may have. Otherwise, if you don’t follow their house rules, they may be able to kick you out of the vacation home.
It’s best that, as a guest, you bring your health and safety protocols with you instead of expecting hosts to enforce that for you. You can print it out to remind you and others you’re staying with to follow these tips so everyone is as safe as they possibly can be.
Some general health and safety protocols to remember are to wash your hands frequently. Remember to use hand lotion to keep your hands moisturized too. Also, avoid crowds and people while you’re out and about to maintain social distancing rules.
Check Potential Travel Restrictions
When you’re looking up vacation home rentals online, you might be too busy admiring how beautiful it is or how excited you are that you didn’t notice that there were travel restrictions in place. You don’t want to have to lose your refund because you forgot to check on the potential travel restrictions when traveling to where you plan on holding your vacation.
Aside from the general travel restrictions that you should follow, like those on an entire country basis, you have to check on the more local ones. There might be restrictions on a more local basis, so ensure that you have all of the information you need to make your decisions.
Remember to check which processes and documentation you need to have with you before making the travel.
Know the Cancellation Policy
Since everything can be a lot more unpredictable nowadays, you have to make sure that you prepare for any scenario. One scenario that you should expect would be your unavailability or a change of plans. Thus, you have to check on the cancellation policy and the refund rules that your vacation home rental has.
You want to make sure that they won’t issue cancellation fees or that you get your refund back, especially given the fact that we are in a pandemic. That means that there are a lot more vacation homes that are more lenient in their cancellation policies. Please don’t settle for the ones that are stingy with theirs.
Bring Your Supplies
Your host should be responsible for the cleanliness of your rental when you arrive there. However, you will be responsible for the cleanliness of your vacation home moving forward. Therefore, it might be a good idea to bring your supplies with you, including others not related to your cleaning supplies.
For example, if there’s a kitchen, it’s a lot safer to use kitchen tools and gear that are yours instead of borrowing your rentals. It’s going to be easier for you to guarantee your items’ cleanliness and sanitation than those already in your vacation rental.
Although it’s inconvenient, it will help decrease your chances or risks against disease and illness.
Prepare to Deep Clean
When you’re renting a vacation home during this pandemic, you have to expect whether or not it’s true, those other people have been in that house before you. Of course, hopefully, the people who are renting out the vacation home have taken the time to deep clean the house. However, you can’t guarantee that, or they might not have cleaned deeply enough.
Therefore, if you want to be safe enough while staying there, you must prepare to deep clean the entire place. We at Maid Sailors’ maid service Chicago encourage everyone to deep clean their vacation home before anything else, especially if you’re going to stay there for a long time.
Unless you’re going to bring cleaning supplies with you or it’s already there for you, it might be better to hire professional cleaners to do that job for you. Of course, you have to check with the property owners whether or not you’re allowed to hire professional cleaners into their property before doing so.
By taking the time to deep clean your vacation home, you’ll feel a lot more comfortable in it, and you’ll have a much more enjoyable time during your stay.
Physical Distancing Guidelines
When you’re in vacation mode, it’s easy to forget that you’re still experiencing and are in the middle of a pandemic. It can make you more lenient when it comes to following specific rules and regulations while you’re out and about enjoying your vacation. However, the last thing you want to happen to you is to catch something during or after your break.
Therefore, as much as possible, remember to follow the physical distancing guidelines for social distancing if you have to be out in public. Usually, if you’re renting a vacation home, it’s a lot more private. That means you won’t have to worry about strangers within your bubble as much.
However, if you have to go outside and interact with strangers, remember to follow physical distancing guidelines.
Over to You
By taking the time to think about your health and safety even while on your vacation, you’re going to ensure that you stay safe and healthy while you’re having fun. Although you’re allowed to enjoy yourself, it shouldn’t be detrimental to you or anyone else’s health.
If you’re planning on renting a vacation home, apply these tips so you can be free and happy on your trip, even during a pandemic.