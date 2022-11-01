Things to Consider When Replacing Your Roof

If you have to replace your roof, then it is important to take your time and consider all the potential options.
In many cases, you may only install one or two roofs in your lifetime, so you want to consider all the available options and pick the roof type that meets your needs in the most comprehensive manner.
In this article, we outline five key questions you need to consider, as a starting point, when replacing your roof. You should also speak with a licensed professional, like magnumroofingandconstruction.com, to help in your decision-making.
1. Should you DIY or get a professional?
The first thing you’ll want to consider is whether you have the time and skill set to do it yourself. Roofing is a specialized job requiring skills many homeowners don’t have. You don’t want to take on a task if you’re not confident in your abilities to do it right. The best way is to hire someone who knows what they’re doing. They will inspect your roof and give you an estimate, so you know exactly what it will cost. They will also go over the details of their work with you so you understand everything from start to finish.
The advantages of working with professionals are that they use high-quality materials, offer warranties, and often include repairs as part of the service. Plus, hiring someone ensures quality workmanship and peace of mind – after all, you wouldn’t want your investment to end up being more expensive than needed because the installation was subpar.
2. What type of roof should I use?
You’ll also want to consider the type of roof you should use. You may want to consider different types of roofs, including asphalt shingle roofs, metal roofs, clay tiles, solar roof tiles, and others. Each one has benefits and drawbacks, so it’s essential to discuss them with a professional.
Many think asphalt shingle roofs provide the most affordable solution since they’re durable and easy to install. However, metal roofs are increasingly popular due to the fact that they last twice as long and only need to be re-coated every 20 years. Clay tiles are great at handling heavy snow loads and hail storms, though they typically come at a higher price point. It really depends on how much you plan to invest upfront (money), how long you expect your home to last (time), and the amount of maintenance you’re willing to put in (effort).
3. What color should you get?
The color of your roof can make a big difference in how it looks. Most people choose white, but you might want to consider other options like black, green, or even purple. Just be sure that whatever color you choose matches the exterior paint scheme of your home, so it looks cohesive and intentional. Black rooftops look especially good on homes surrounded by trees, whereas green rooftops make houses pop against a blue sky. Therefore, the color of your roof can greatly affect how the outside of your home looks, so it’s worth considering carefully before making a decision. The end decision may change depending on the colors you already have outside and inside your home.
4. Is my frame adequate, or does it need reinforcement or replacement?
The frames of your roof are just as important as the roof itself. The frame should be inspected to see if it’s still structurally sound and able to support a new roof. This is determined by checking the rafters, ridge, framing, and sheathing. If any of those parts are showing signs of wear or damage, it’s crucial that they’re fixed or replaced before installing a new roof. Additionally, you’ll want to consider whether your old roof will require reinforcement or replacement. Sometimes, it makes sense to do both, so you’ll want to consult with a contractor to figure out the best course of action. Some signs that your roof may need reinforcement or replacement are gaping holes, broken boards, and sagging gutters.
5. How much will it cost?
The total costs of your roof project depend on the size of your roof and the material you decide to use. Asphalt shingles are the least expensive, so if you’re on a tight budget, this may be the best option. Metal roofs are more expensive upfront, but they don’t require as much upkeep and replacement work over time. Clay tiles are typically costly because they’re more difficult to work with than asphalt shingles or metal, plus their longevity is extended because of their ability to withstand harsh weather conditions.
Overall, the cost of your roof project should correspond to the factors discussed above. Remember that there are always trade-offs between cost and quality, so you’ll want to factor all of these into your final decision. This way, you’ll be better informed about the whole process and be able to make an educated choice. You’ll also be able to compare materials and prices before committing, allowing you to find the perfect roof for your needs.
Final Thoughts
Replacing a roof is such a significant task, it is important to take your time, figure out what you need, and what best meets those needs. Be sure to speak with a qualified roof plumber, and seek multiple professional opinions when preparing to replace your roof as it will be very expensive to redo it if you are unhappy with the result.