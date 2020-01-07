Everything You Need To Consider When Buying A New Home

When looking to buy a home it can be difficult to get the right budget in place. With the cost of the home to consider as well as the additional price for surveys and stamp duty, there is a large amount of calculation involved to ensure you have the right budget in place.
To help you get started with this exciting process, we have compiled a list of everything you need to consider when buying a home, regardless of whether it is your first time or not.
Set A Budget
One of the biggest elements to consider before purchasing a new home is the budget that you have. When looking at homes, the budget that you have available can not only affect the area that you live in, but it can also affect the size of the house. With this in mind, it is important to set your maximum budget and stick to it.
Find A Trusted Realtor
In addition to the price you are willing to pay for the home, it is important to budget in the costs of a trusted realtor. If you opt for a realtor that has a vast amount of experience, this will benefit you in the long term as they will make the buying and selling process significantly easier. Not only will they be able to handle all the paperwork and negotiations for you, but you will feel comfortable throughout the whole process knowing that they are experienced enough to help your pout in the long term.
Consider Any Changes
In addition to the charges for relators and the house itself, it is also important to consider any changes that you will be looking to make to the house. Whether this is adding a weatherproofing solution such as corrugated roof sheets to the outside of the home, or you are looking to modernise the interior, this will all need to be considered beforehand to ensure that you have enough room in your budget.
Budget In Mandatory Checks
Though changes to a home are something that many people consider, it is essential that you consider the mandatory checks for mould and mildew as well as structural damage, particularly if you are choosing to purchase an older home.
In addition to this, there are also other costs for valuation fees, property survey, conveyancing fees and removal costs. This is important to calculate beforehand, as this will help you to determine the overall budget that you have when buying a home.
Don’t forget About Stamp Duty
Owning a home is much more than paying the mortgage and the monthly bills as the government also applies stamp duty to owning a home. Though this can differ depending on the value and the size of the house, this is yet another expense that should be calculated beforehand to ensure that you have exactly what you need in no time.
With this in mind, there are a number of important elements to consider before buying a new home as this can affect the budget that you have or the size of the house that you can afford to buy, regardless of whether this is your first time buying a home or you are used to the entire process.