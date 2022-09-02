Things to Consider About Your Short-Term Investments

Naina Rajgopalan has a thing for numbers and a deep fascination to learn about all things finance. She's been money-wise from a young age and has always shared her knowledge and tips with those around her. Being a part of the content team at Freo Save, a digital savings account app that offers a 7% interest rate on savings along with benefits such as insurance on balance, safe & secure banking, and so on, Naina stays updated with the latest of what happens in the banking and fintech industries. She has taken it upon herself to share her knowledge with readers across all walks of life to help them manage their finances and budgets better, so they can make better decisions while spending, borrowing, investing and saving.