5 Things Every Small Business Website Should Have

When you are setting up a small business it is important to have an online presence. You should have a website for your business whether it is products or services that you are offering. Your website is a place online that lets potential clients and customers know exactly who you are. Here are some things that make a good website.
Great Branding
Your branding should represent and reflect exactly who you are as a business and what you do. Make sure your branding is consistent across the whole website. Have a clear description of what your business is about and what services or products you offer clearly on the homepage. If you are offering products, then have some of these available to view on the homepage, but don’t have too many. You want the homepage to load quickly and easily. Offer a bit of background about yourself and the business as a brand; let people know exactly where you’re coming from and what drives you and your business.
A Sitemap That’s Easy to Navigate
Make it easy for people to find their way around your website. If you are selling products, have a clear link to the shop part of your site. If you are offering services, have clear links to what each of these services are. The last thing you want is for people to get lost on your website or to get frustrated and leave if they can’t find the information they want easily. People may want to get information about shipping easily, or to get in touch with you. Make sure all links to these pages are clear from the homepage.
Contact Details
It is very important to have your contact details on your small business website, including any links to your social media channels. Make sure that you have a contact form on your website for people to get in touch, as well as an email address and a work number. It is also a good idea to have an online mail address on your website. Having an address on your website shows that you are a legitimate business. If you work from home, you may not want to advertise your actual address on the website, in which case it’s a good idea to get a virtual mail address from a company like physical address.
Customer Testimonials
A major contributor to potential clients choosing your business over competitors would be your customer testimonials. Showing honest reviews from real customers on your website can really set you apart from others. You can either have a whole page dedicated to reviews, or if you are selling products, have them available for review online so people can see what others think before purchasing themselves.
Have an FAQ Page
To offer your potential customers as much clear information as possible about any potential questions they may have, it is a good idea to have an FAQ page on your website. Think about what questions someone might have when visiting your website, whether that’s to do with processing and shipping time, any extra costs, or how your products are made, and have these answered already on the FAQ page.
To sum it up, these are all vital things to consider adding when setting up your business website. Think about what can set you apart from your competitors’ websites and make sure everything on your site is ‘on brand’.