These Are Europe’s Best Lotteries

America is the continent of gambling. There is no other place where so many people take part in lottery games and nowhere else are such huge sums of money paid out. No wonder that the demand is great. But players from Europe who dream of such a win do not have to fly to America or participate online in the offers from America.
In the meantime, numerous European lotteries are also attracting players with interesting conditions and chances of winning.
EuroMillions as the most popular lottery in Europe
EuroMillions is one of the largest and most popular lotteries in Europe. In 2012 a couple from England could be happy about a proud sum of 190 million euros. Together they hit the big jackpot. EuroMillions was founded in 2014 from nine European countries. Over time, the jackpot limit was raised from 190 to 200 million – soon it will rise to 250 million euros.
Lottery players from Germany and other countries can buy a lottery ticket of the best lotteries in Europe from the comfort of their own homes. It is not uncommon for people from Germany to crack a European jackpot. In 2018, for example, a woman from Berlin won a sum of 90 million euros in the Eurojackpot.
The best lotteries throughout Europe
As described above, EuroMillions is probably the most popular lottery in the EU. Eurojackpot and the SuperEnalotto lottery from Italy are also popular. With the right numbers, they lure with high winnings. But the amount of the prize is not always the only decisive factor. Some lotteries in Europe also convince with a high probability of winning. The Spanish lottery El Gordo stands out. The Christmas lottery is the largest lottery worldwide. Every year at Christmas an incredible €2.3 billion is distributed.
German lottery players can also take part in the lottery of the United Kingdom and thus challenge their luck. Apart from lottery games in the USA, European providers are considered an increasingly popular alternative. In addition to European lotteries, there are a number of international lotteries available. That means that lottery fans from any country can play any lottery they want, including the big US lotteries Powerball and Mega Millions.
These lotteries are also popular in Europe
The Austrian class lottery is just as well-known and appreciated. It is state-controlled and offers the greatest opportunities in the country. Different types of games are offered – such as the super class. You can take part with a stake of only 12 euros per ten ticket. In the draw, 100,000 euros are paid out every day, in the final draw there are 7 times 100,000 euros each and in the gold class high prizes in the form of gold are drawn.
In England people play the national lottery run by the Camelot Group. Here 6 numbers are drawn from 49, including bonus balls. This bonus ball is then the last one to be selected or drawn. The jackpot is limited to a total of £10 million – but thanks to rollover the prize can be higher.
The “Swisslotto” game of chance is highly regarded in Switzerland. Here, 6 numbers are drawn from 1 to 42, plus a lucky number between 1 and 6, which requires two people to bet. In 2014, a single person managed to win an incredible 48.6 million francs in the draw.