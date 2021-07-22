The Most Popular Online Casino Payment Methods

Online casinos constitute a significant part of the gambling industry. It is not a surprise, given that they are an excellent source of entertainment everyone can enjoy at the comfort of their home. However, probably the most critical feature that online casinos possess is a wide variety of payment methods.
While land-based casinos are usually limited only to payments by cash, credit cards, or checks, online casinos provide their customers with a much broader range of options. Nowadays, online casino users can pay with PayPal, Bitcoin, Neteller, VISA, and many more. If you wish to learn the complete list of the most popular payment methods in online casinos, read on.
Neteller
Neteller is a popular online casino payment method that has been around for many years. Although it used to be considered the number one choice by many players, now it has lost some of its popularity to other methods like Skrill and Bitcoin.
Still, if you are interested in using it, there is no problem — you will have no trouble finding a Neteller casino that offers this option. It might be worth it as Neteller offers many currencies to choose from and provides superb data protection.
VISA
VISA is the most popular online casino payment method in the world. Anyone can use it in almost every online casino, which is a significant advantage for VISA cardholders. Also, it is easy to use and ensures a quick deposit. However, using VISA is not cost-free, as there are fees associated with it.
MasterCard
MasterCard is another popular online casino payment method. It is, along with VISA, one of the most popular card payment options. You may use it in online casinos all over the world. Moreover, using MasterCard, you can also shop without reaching for your card, as you can use your smartphone or tablet to pay instead.
PayPal
PayPal is a well-known payment method. You can use it in almost every online store you can imagine. Of course, it is also popular among online casino visitors. While it was one of the first online payment methods, many new options are starting to challenge it.
Nevertheless, PayPal remains an excellent choice for many people. For example, you can use it in places where credit cards are not accepted. Furthermore, it is a great option when you wish to remain anonymous and do not want your payment information to be shared with anyone else.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin is one of the newest payment methods in online casinos. It has gained a lot of popularity due to its anonymity and security features.
Bitcoin has several other advantages as well. For example, you can use it to play from all over the world and to pay for games in places where credit cards are not accepted. Nevertheless, keep in mind that not every casino will consider it as a valid payment option.
Skrill
Skrill is another popular online casino payment method that has been around for quite a long time. It was created in 2001, and since then, it has satisfied millions of customers. It is similar to PayPal, as it features Paysafe card and mobile payments.
There are many advantages associated with Skrill. However, it would help if you considered some drawbacks before using it. For example, Skrill might take more time (usually 2-5 working days) to process payments than other methods like Visa, resulting in some inconveniences for players.
Besides, Skrill charges fees for both deposits and withdrawals. But, these fees are not very high and do not differ significantly from those charged by other methods.
Netspend
Netspend is an option casino players turn to if they want to stay anonymous. It is a prepaid card that they can use with Visa or MasterCard, and it does not require any personal information. It is an excellent choice for those who prefer privacy. Netspend also requires no credit check and offers payback rewards like personalized offers.
Paysafecard
Paysafecard is another payment method that is extremely popular among online casino players. It works like a prepaid card, and you can buy it in almost every store in the world. After its purchase, you can use it to deposit funds in an online casino. What is remarkable is that you do not need a bank account or a credit card in order to use it.
InstaDebit
InstaDebit is yet another payment method that has been around for quite a long time. It is the most popular one in Canada and the USA, and anyone can use it to pay for games in online casinos. The most notable feature of InstaDebit is that it allows you to make payments using funds from your bank account.
Nonetheless, there are some drawbacks associated with this payment method as well. For example, there are fees for withdrawals. Additionally, InstaDebit is available only for Canadians.
The Bottom Line
There you have it! Now you know what the most popular online casino payment methods are. All of them provide excellent benefits, whether you are an online casino beginner or a regular. All you have to do is pick the payment method that suits you best.
Always check how many transactions each method allows per day. Moreover, do not forget to compare the fees. This way, you will save some money and rest assured that you will pay only as much as you planned. Make an informed decision and have fun in an online casino of your choice. Good luck!