“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum”: The LoR Game We Were Excited About

“The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum” is the new video game all the fans of Tolkien were excited about. Contrary to many negative reviews on the game considering it as a mere disappointment full of glitches and bugs our article is a try to give you a perspective on why this game is worth playing, especially if you are a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Hobbit” and “Lord of the Ring” books. Told from the perspective of Smeagol, this game is a new possibility to explore the world of Middle Earth and the history of the Ring. The game is mainly set in a third-person perspective.
The best things in the game are its narrative, epic soundtrack, and voice acting. The game opens with the titular character being interrogated by Gandalf in the Mirkwood prison. Gandalf wants to know more about the Ring and speaks with Smeagol. Smeagol tells him his story of being caught by Nazgul and working as a slave on the outskirts of Mordor, so the game is set in the form of his flashbacks. The split personality of Smeagol, aka Gollum makes him struggle with moral choices.
It is very interesting to see how different these personalities act in many situations: Smeagol is friendly and cautious, and villainous Gollum, the darker side of Smeagol, is violent. He doesn’t believe in friendship and kindness anymore. Even if the interpretation of Gollum and Smeagol is different as in the books and films, where Smeagol wasn’t considered a positive character without any flaws, the rough interpretation of his two personalities as good and bad doesn’t make the game worse.
The player must take many game choices based on the stance of Smeagol or Gollum and convince the other personality to go along with a certain decision and smartly outline the reasons for it. Should Gollum save or kill the insect? Share his bread or keep it for himself? All these choices add new facets to the complicated personality of Gollum. These internal monologues are backed by brilliant and expressive voice acting. Writing and performance for the protagonist make the whole game appealing and help you immerse in the atmosphere of “The Lord Of The Rings” films. Even if the appearance and voice of Smeagol are not the same as in the films, they look very similar to them.
This game will be also certainly a highlight for those gamers who like stealth. Despite being agile and physically strong, Gollum is still a little creature who is inferior to most of his enemies. That’s why he must avoid being seen at any cost and the one thing he can do is to jump on Orcs and strangle them to death if they don’t wear helmets. The problem is, if the other Orcs see the dead body, they will immediately hunt for the main character. To distract enemies Gollum can also throw stones.
Even if the stealth mechanics are basic, and there is the possibility to upgrade stealth skills, the game dynamic is pretty challenging. Unfortunately, the game isn’t available in multiplayer mode, so you won’t be able to hide as Gollum from enemies with your friend. The game is certainly not the perfect option for the video game evening with buddies or evening with gambling at Bizzo Casino Canada: the game is too grim for it.
The simplicity of the platforming mechanics and linear mission design can be also considered as advantages of the game, especially the mission design. There are no main or additional quests in the game, and the player is predestined to accomplish all the missions in a certain order. The morality system also doesn’t have any significant impact on the mission design, it just leads to two different endings (as Smeagol or Gollum). The game is perfect for those who don’t like complicated quests with many paths.
There is one gameplay and one path you can complete in nearly 14-20 hours, and there are no open-world elements, but this simplicity helps you focus on the main character and not just explore the outdoors. For those players who like traditional platforming and stealth adventures without many quests, “Lord of The Rings: Gollum” will certainly be the right choice.
Despite the fact the low-res graphics itself is a bit underwhelming, the environmental art design of many places, for example, the Mirkwood of Elves with its magnificent lights, rivers, and fountains, is beautiful The people who are totally into the world of Tolkien will certainly like the opportunity to explore new places as the Mordor fortress Barad-dûr and the Mirkwood. Have you ever thought about swimming in the beautiful Mirkwood River or exploring the inner workings of Sauron?
Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum canon or not? Well, it is based on the books and films but adds to the LoR some additional story moments. If you are deep into the Tolkien book, you will this game as a work of interactive Tolkien fanfic. Despite the fact the game has some bugs, there are also many reasons to play it.