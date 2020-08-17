The Importance of Taking Vitamins

Health can change everything. And it starts with making small choices every day to give your body what it needs to function optimally — like whole foods, plenty of water, exercise, and proper sleep.
With your health under control, you have more options to live life on your terms. Good health can give you better focus at work and more energy to spend time with family and friends—and this is just the beginning. When you have the energy to pursue your goals, you have the tools you need to accomplish them.
Your health journey starts by making a commitment to yourself. The next step is following through on a small change. For example, try substituting unhealthy, sugary sodas with a glass of water. Here are some other small changes that can make a big difference in your life:
- Take the stairs instead of the elevator.
- Grocery shop with a list.
- Slow down when you eat—enjoy every bite.
- Meditate or self-reflect.
- Spend more time with family.
- Add nutritional supplements to your daily regimen.
Even the healthiest diet needs additional nutritional supplements. USANA is the scientific leader in developing innovative products to meet your nutritional needs, beginning at the cellular level. Check out how USANA supplementation can help shape your healthy lifestyle.
Setting a Schedule
Consistency is key when it comes to your supplementation routine. Taking a vitamin once a day is not enough. To achieve optimal nutrition, supplement twice a day, every day (or as directed). Why? Taking vitamins and minerals in divided daily doses—with a meal or a snack—helps with proper dissolution and absorption (the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, K, and E need a little fat for absorption). It also helps you maintain a healthy blood profile of important nutrients.
Try one or more of these techniques to create a twice-a-day habit:
- Set up daily reminders (morning and night) on your phone.
- Organize your supplements into a weekly AM/PM pill sorter and keep it where you see it every day.
- Keep supplements at home, at work, or in your bag so you always have them with you.
Whatever your approach, set a goal to track your supplement intake for two to four weeks to create a habit of health. And don’t do it alone—challenge your family, friends, and customers to join you.
Notice how a consistent, twice-a-day supplement routine affects how you feel. Use this feeling to fuel your dedication to health. And if those around you are enjoying the benefits, too, gather their USANA product testimonials to share on social media. Honest, genuine stories of health victories connect others to your USANA business.
Why Take Supplements?
Your body cannot thrive, or even survive, without optimal amounts of vitamins and minerals. Both are essential for proper body function and to support your overall well-being.
Diet and nutrition are cornerstones of good health throughout your lifetime—yet calorie-rich, nutrient-poor diets are increasingly common. That’s why it’s imperative to eat a healthy diet, get plenty of exercise and sleep, and take quality nutritional supplements.
The Science of InCelligence
USANA is a leader in the supplement industry. We don’t shy away from innovation. From our ground-breaking Essentials—which set the standard for others to follow—to our patented ingredients and technologies, USANA has a history of excellence. And after years of research and development, we’ve created the next evolution in nutritional science: InCelligence technology.
Cutting-edge InCelligence technology uses the innate intelligence of your cells to support vibrant health and optimize your lifespan through normal ageing. Like a key opens a lock, InCelligence unlocks cell-communication codes with proprietary nutrient blends that activate your cells’ natural ability to protect and renew themselves.
Proactively initiating these processes via cell-signalling pathways promotes cellular resilience and longevity, allowing your body to respond to your unique health needs.
Your cells already know how to take care of your health. InCelligence gives them the right nutrients to help them along the way.
Take the Next Step
Are you ready to reach your potential? At USANA, we always strive to know the best ways meet your needs. So, what are you waiting for? Start your new healthy lifestyle today. Learn more about USANA at USANA.com.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.