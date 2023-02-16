The History of the Legendary Fashion House Gucci

Gucci is an Italian brand specializing in the creation of luxury clothing, shoes, and accessories. Founded in 1921 by Guccio Gucci. At the moment, it is part of the French conglomerate Kering (until 2013, PPR Group). He is a regular participant in Milan Fashion Week.
Brand History
Guccio Gucci was born on March 26, 1891, in Florence, Italy, in the family of a simple craftsman. In the early 1900s, a young man left his native country and lived in England for several years. In London, Gucci gets a job at the Savoy Hotel, where he performs the duties of a porter, elevator operator, and waiter. The young man was incredibly impressed by the suitcases and bags of rich guests. In 1921, Guccio Gucci returned to Italy to launch his production of genuine leather products.
A year later, the first Gucci store opened in Florence, which sells horse harnesses, clothes for jockeys, suitcases, and bags. All products are made of high-quality leather. Pretty quickly, the Gucci house gained popularity among riders, who increasingly chose the brand’s equipment to participate in competitions. Thanks to this, the name Gucci became known throughout Europe.
As they grow up, from about the mid-1920s, Guccio Gucci’s children begin to take an active part in the work of the company. The eldest son Aldo becomes the father’s main assistant. In total, Gucci had 6 children.
In 1933, Aldo came up with a trademark of two intertwined letters GG, which symbolizes the name Guccio Gucci.
In 1937, the workshop turned into a small factory, after which the production of handbags, suitcases, and gloves began.
In 1938, the first Gucci boutique opened in Rome on the prestigious Via Condotti street.
Gucci: After the Death of Guccio Gucci
After the death of Guccio Gucci, a big scandal broke out during the division of the inheritance, which flowed into many years of litigation. The Gucci children could not divide the remaining capital and the company: as a result of lengthy proceedings, exactly half of the shares went to the elder Aldo, who headed the company. Despite this, lawsuits between relatives continued for several more years, and all costs were paid at the expense of Aldo Gucci’s assets.
In the 1950s, Gucci’s signature striped braid appeared, the prototype of which was the saddle girth, as well as the famous moccasins with metal elements.
Gucci Ambassadors
Gucci products have become very popular with Hollywood celebrities. Elizabeth Taylor, Ingrid Bergman, Grace Kelly, Peter Sellers, and many others were fans of the brand.
In the legendary film “Roman Holidays”, the lead actress Audrey Hepburn appeared in a branded silk scarf from Gucci and also danced in moccasins from the fashion house.
Actress Grace Kelly has been the face of Gucci for a long time. At the wedding of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco, each of the guests received a Gucci scarf as a gift, and the company itself was awarded the status of an official supplier of the royal court of the European principality.
US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy often appeared in public with a small Gucci handbag over her shoulder. Subsequently, this model was named after her – “Jackie O”.
Results
The history of the house of Gucci is much bigger and more extensive, but a lot of time. The House of Gucci radically changed the fashion world and gave a lot of trends and novelties to people.