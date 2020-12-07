Money Talks: The Best Online Casinos in the UK

The UK online casino and gambling market remains one of the biggest and most competitive in the world in 2020. Thanks to the internet, casinos have transcended in the past 15 years from land-based to online. As we head into 2021, Google searches for ‘online casino’ have never been higher. According to the BBC, online casino traffic has spiked in 2020 and looks likely to do so as we head into the new year.
History of UK Online Gambling
Following the UK governments regulation of the UK online gambling industry in 2005, UK online casinos have been able to offer their services to UK gamblers. In order for a gambling operator to offer their services to UK citizens, they must first gain a license to operate in the UK from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC). The UKGC is extremely strict when it comes to giving out their operating licenses.
A casino online, or any other form of gambling company, must pass numerous stringent and thorough tests to prove that they are safe, trustworthy and offering fair game play to UK customers. The UK gambling market is one of the safest in the world because it is so heavily regulated by the UKGC on behalf of the government under the 2005 Gambling Act.
Find out How the UKGC regulates the gambling industry.
Why the UK Population Are Playing Casino Games Online?
As the internet became more readily accessible to members of the British public following the turn of the millennium, a greater number of people started playing at casinos online instead of visiting land-based ones. The advantages are obvious: you can play your favourite casino games from the comfort of your home instead of having to venture out to a land-based casino. In addition, casinos on the internet began offering generous and lucrative welcome bonuses to players who signed up, thus giving even more incentive to play online.
In 2019, 96% of UK households had access to the internet. Unsurprisingly, the number of UK gamblers playing casino games online well and truly trumps those who visit their local land-based casinos.
2020 has seen an even greater change to the landscape. Lockdown measures in Great Britain ensured that the population has been forced to stay indoors, with many UK workers furloughed. Thus, millions of people had lots of spare time on their hands. Many spent this time online, gambling.
HSBC UK reported that during lockdown, UK gamblers spent over 50 million on gambling transactions in one month.
Which Are the Best Online Casinos in the UK?
There are now hundreds of online operating casinos offering their services to UK players. Almost all of these casinos have special sign up offers and bonuses too.
The best casinos are the ones which offer the following:
- Large choice of casino games
- Many sign-up bonuses
- Loyalty reward schemes
- Promotional offers
- A good customer service team
- Lots of casino payment options
- Regulated by the UK Gambling Commission
Winning is never guaranteed when you partake in any form of gambling. Therefore, when you do gamble online, you should ensure you do it in a safe, fun and secure environment.
UK Gambling in 2021
Despite the UK gambling industry being worth several billions of pounds, 2020 has been a somewhat turbulent year for online gambling operators in the UK. Ever increasing UKGC restrictions, including the blanket ban on all credit card gambling, has seen many companies leave the UK gambling scene in order to concentrate their efforts in other countries.
Despite a huge pool of UK gamblers, the industry is expecting that the increasing regulation will continue into 2021. Problem gambling remains an issue in the UK and the government has already stated that it will act on this sooner rather than later. There has also been calls for Westminster to re-write the UK Gambling Act, with several gambling safety bodies stating that it needs re-shaping in order to fit the modern era.
Final Words
We hope you have found our guide to the best UK online casinos helpful. Firstly, if you do decide you want to play at an online casino, you should ensure that it is licensed by the UKGC. Secondly, only gamble if you enjoy it. If you are only in it to win money, then we suggest that you think carefully before you play. Remember, the odds are almost always in the favour of the casino!