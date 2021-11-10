The Benefits of Annual Furnace Maintenance

For the most part, our cooling and heating system mostly goes unnoticed until something goes wrong. Aside from changing the air filter occasionally, many homeowners don’t pay much attention to the HVAC system. When your furnace breaks down on a cold day, however, it can create a big problem. As the weather begins to cool off, you should prioritize scheduling regular maintenance on your furnace. When the unit doesn’t run properly, it can lead to uncomfortable temperatures and costly repairs.
When you schedule annual furnace maintenance, you can get ahead of any issues that may be waiting to interrupt your service. A furnace tune-up every fall is recommended by many home experts to keep your system functioning properly. Let’s take a closer look at the benefits of regular furnace maintenance.
Improved Efficiency
Depending on where you live, seasonal changes will create different demands on your HVAC system. Your energy bills will typically fluctuate based on your heating or cooling needs. However, regular maintenance on your furnace can help improve the efficiency of your unit and lower your energy costs. Normal wear and tear on the furnace throughout the winter can create loose connections with wiring, loosen or wear out belts, and allow dirt and dust to build up on the equipment. As a result of these issues, your furnace might have to work harder to heat your home. When a furnace uses more energy to heat your house, it can significantly impact your energy bills.
Before each winter, you should schedule an annual maintenance appointment to have an HVAC technician thoroughly check your furnace and perform a tune-up. Annual furnace maintenance will help address many common issues that lead to inefficiency. They will usually oil the bearings, tighten belts and connections, check and clean the unit and its compartments, and change the furnace filter. A furnace tune-up will help you maximize the system’s efficiency to deliver warm air and lower your heating bills.
Extended Furnace Life
By scheduling annual furnace maintenance, you can help increase your unit’s lifespan by as much as 30 percent. On average, experts agree that a furnace should last around 20 years. However, if not properly maintained, issues could arise that require the unit to be replaced after 10 years. Furnace maintenance will catch minor problems such as small leaks. If not taken care of, even smaller problems could lead to bigger issues that will take a toll on your unit’s health and service life. Additionally, routine maintenance will ensure that your furnace is running in good working order. An efficient furnace that runs smoothly will last longer.
When you consider the price of a new furnace, preventative maintenance is well worth the cost. If you fail to get annual maintenance done, your system might continue to run, however, it will begin to break down over time. Small issues could impact the unit’s operation and lead to a need for premature replacement.
Repair Cost Savings
A broken furnace can cause some serious issues during the heating season. Aside from being without heat, homeowners can be on the hook for costly repairs if their furnace breaks down. If emergency service is required, the price could be even more significant. Regular furnace maintenance, however, can help to catch potential problems before they become larger issues. In general, smaller problems might not prevent a furnace from operating. As a result, the issue might go unnoticed. As the furnace continues to operate with a minor malfunction, the problem can worsen and eventually cause the system to break down.
When you have routine maintenance done, the technician will inspect the entire system and identify minor issues. The will ensure that small problems don’t become larger ones later in the winter. Additionally, catching and correcting smaller problems could improve the furnace’s performance for added comfort in your home.
If your furnace breaks down during the winter, you could be left out in the cold, literally. Annual service, however, will ensure that your unit continues to run efficiently and provide warm air all winter long.