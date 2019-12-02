How Can Technology Improve Business Relationships?

When it comes to running a business, it can be intimidating to install a new software or subscribe to a new service in hopes of improving your bottom line. However, technology is now fueling business growth across pretty much every industry, and you really don’t want to get left behind.
From attracting new customers to helping foster more meaningful business relationships, technology can address a wide range of pain points and redundant processes to keep your company running smoothly. The key is understanding exactly what the latest developments can do for you and your business.
In this article, we’ll explain how customer relationship management technology can help you improve your business relationships, giving you the power to truly optimize your company practices.
Dedicated Customer Support
If your business isn’t making customer support a priority, you need to change that immediately. 96% of consumers insist that customer service is an important factor when it comes to their choice of brand loyalty, so committing resources to addressing customer complaints is vital to the success of your business.
Fortunately, a good CRM software can take care of that. These helpful platforms are designed to help manage a wide range of business processes, and customer support absolutely falls into that category. You’ll not only be able to communicate with customers more easily, but you’ll also have analytics to address concerns in a data-driven way, and automation features will help you solve more customer complaints in a shorter period of time.
More Quality Leads
There’s nothing worse than having potential new customers slip through the cracks. Whether it’s through abandoned shopping carts or simply falling out of touch with a potential client, missing out on a sale or even a business relationship is enough to make your pull your hair out.
With a good CRM software, however, lost sales and missed clients will be a thing of the past. You’ll be able to follow up with customers on a regular basis, so that brand loyalty will be more second nature than an arduous process.
Plus, with lead tracking capabilities built-in to pretty much every CRM software available, you’ll know exactly who you need to follow up with and who you can probably let go. And considering companies with mature lead generation and management practices have a 9.3% higher sales quota achievement rate than those without, you’re going to want to take advantage of this trend.
Improved Productivity and Professionalism
CRM software has a reputation for improving businesses across the board for good reason. The CRM software is designed to take all the complicated, overwhelming data of running a business and condense it into a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform. With that transition comes a nearly automatic improvement to productivity, as employees have easy access to data, processes, and information at the click of a button.
Additionally, CRM software and technology as a whole improve the professionalism of a business, if only because they encourage a new level of organization throughout the company. Customer complaints are then addressed quickly, employees are following up with leads and potential clients, and the flow of the business is managed through a more efficient, productive means.
Cut Costs
It may seem counterintuitive, but spending money on a CRM software like Salesforce will save you money. In addition to better customer support numbers, higher quality leads, and improved productivity, your business will generally run smoother and will save money on redundant processes and paperwork.
So how much would a CRM system, like the ever-popular Salesforce cost? It can range depending on how big your company is and what you need the software for. Your best bet is to take stock of how a CRM will benefit your business and weigh up quotes from there.