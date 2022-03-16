10 Secret Techniques to Get Your Product Listing on the First Page of Amazon

Amazon is a jungle – it is filled with sellers and customers alike. It’s a two-way street. So if you’re a customer looking for a specific product, look it up on Amazon, and you’ll see a variety of sellers who can offer you those products. The same principle goes for sellers. You can always expect that there’s an influx of customers when you’re selling on Amazon. However, with the number of sellers on the platform, you have to do everything to outrank your competitors.
Standing out from hundreds of sellers may be a tough goal to achieve. But we have good news for you! We’ve outlined several ways to outrank your competitors by getting your product listings on the first page of Amazon. Read to know more:
1. Research who you’re competing with and find a gap that’s not addressed yet
If it’s your first time to sell on Amazon, you must first do your research. You need to know which products are doing good in terms of sales on Amazon, along with who your competitors are. More importantly, find a gap in the market that you can fill. Once you’ve found this gap, create a product listing around it and ensure that it’s better than what’s currently available.
Make sure that you’re thorough when researching who your competition is. See what products they’re selling, what keywords they’re targeting, and how they’re pricing their items. If you can find a way to beat them on any of these factors, you’ll surely have the edge over the competition.
You can beat your competition by optimizing your product listing for the most relevant keywords. You can also use Pay-per-Click or PPC campaigns to get more traffic and increase sales. Another way is by optimizing your listings with keywords that you think would help you rank higher on Amazon’s search engine result pages (SERPs). While this might not happen overnight, it will help you get to the top of Amazon’s SERPs and increase your sales.
2. Optimize your product title, bullets, and description for Amazon search engine
Amazon has an in-house search engine that helps customers find the products they’re looking for based on the keywords they’ve put in. Now, this is where you get to play your cards right and win some serious sales by optimizing your listings correctly.
You do not have to rank on Google or other SERPs to be featured on Amazon! To optimize your listings for Amazon, you’ll have to make sure that your product title, bullets, and description are keyword-rich. This will help Amazon’s algorithm understand what your product is to rank higher when someone searches for them.
One way to do this is by using the right keywords in your titles, bullets, and descriptions. You can also use the Amazon A+ content feature to beef up your product listing with more keywords and relevant information about your product.
Make sure that you’re using all of Amazon’s features to help improve your product ranking. This will give you a better chance at appearing on the first page of Amazon’s search results pages.
3. Use keywords throughout your listing to increase your ranking
As we’ve mentioned before, using the right keywords throughout your product listing is one way to increase your ranking on Amazon. This includes using them in your titles, bullets, and descriptions.
But that’s not all! You can also use them in your images and even in the title of your product page on Amazon. In addition, you can use this A+ content to add more keywords and information about your product. This will help you get featured on the first page of Amazon’s search results pages, which means more customers for you!
4. Take high-quality product photos and videos
One of the best ways to stand out from the competition on Amazon is by taking high-quality product photos and videos.
These visuals will show your potential customers interacting with a human instead of an AI. You must use the right keywords in your listing titles, descriptions, and photos. This will help Amazon’s algorithm understand what your product is about and give it a higher ranking in the SERPs.
Make sure that you’re using all of Amazon’s features to help improve your product ranking. This will give you a better chance at appearing on the first page of Amazon’s search results pages.
Google uses CTR (Click-Through-Rate) as one of its ranking factors. This percentage of people who click on your listing after seeing it on the search results pages.
If you can get more people to click on your product listing, you’ll have a better chance of ranking higher in Google’s search engine results pages (SERPs). You can achieve this by using high-quality photos and videos, as well as optimizing your listing for the right keywords. So adding photos and videos is not only to engage the customer more but it’s also to boost your rankings for the search engine.
5. Price your products competitively
Another way to get more traffic to your product listing is by pricing your products competitively. This will help you stand out from the rest of your competitors and significantly increase the chances of ranking higher on Amazon’s results pages.
Now, you might ask yourself: what does it mean to price your products competitively? Here are some tips on how you can do it:
- Know your costing. Include not just your product’s costs but also its contribution to packaging, storage, workforce, and others.
- Check out how your competitors are pricing their products and see if you can offer them around the same price range.
- If you cannot sell it at a price close to your competitors, you can offer other incentives like free shipping and discount vouchers instead.
6. Ship quickly and ensure excellent customer service
One way to stand out from the competition is shipping quickly and ensuring excellent customer service. You can do this by making tracking information readily available and responding to customer inquiries quickly.
Your customers will truly appreciate how much effort you put into the service you’re extending them. However, it’s important to remember that not every Amazon FBA seller offers their clients five-star customer service. So if you’re just starting with your business and you don’t have any reviews for you to work with just yet, providing excellent customer service will be your leverage.
7. Get positive reviews from your customers
Another way to increase your sales and traffic is by advertising your products. This will help you rank higher in the search results and have the opportunity to win the Buy Box.
Customers love it when they are given fast shipping times, excellent customer service, and competitive prices. However, you should also ensure that you offer a good return policy and prompt refunds if your customers are unhappy with their purchases.
Remember that you can ask for positive reviews from your satisfied customers by including an email link on the receipt and sending them an automated message after they receive their product asking for feedback.
8. Advertise your products
Another way to get more traffic and sales is by advertising your products. You can do this through sponsored ads on social media websites and other online platforms relevant to your product or service.
You should also try promoting your listings through the Seller Central Dashboard. This will allow you to place promotional message boxes at the top of your product listings.
You can also advertise your products on Amazon, which will allow you to pay for sponsored ads that show up directly below the search results page or even at the top of product pages. You would want to explore Amazon DSP to widen your customer reach. This type of advertising strategy will allow you to advertise your products outside of Amazon.
For best results, be sure to combine all of these techniques into one comprehensive marketing strategy. This will allow you to get more traffic and sales for your product, which in turn should help increase its ranking on Amazon’s search engine results pages.
As a seller, you should do everything that will help improve your marketing efforts, and doing this will increase your chances of standing out from the rest of your competitors.
9. Offer free shipping and shop vouchers
One way to get more traffic and sales is by offering free shipping and shop vouchers. This will encourage customers to browse your product listings because it shows that you’re willing to go the extra mile for them.
Aside from this, you should also consider offering a discount or sale on a particular item, which can encourage people who might not have otherwise bought your product to do so. You can also increase traffic and sales by using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA).
Amazon (FBA) will allow you to outsource the shipping and handling of your products to Amazon. They will take good care of everything for you.
10. Make sure your listings are up-to-date
Another way to increase traffic and sales is by making sure your listings are up-to-date. This means adding new products, removing discontinued items, and updating your prices regularly.
You can also use Amazon’s A+ Content feature to make your product listings more appealing to customers. This will allow you to add images, videos, and additional information about your product that can help it stand out from the competition.
Final Thoughts
These are just some techniques that you can use to get more traffic and sales for your products. You should try out as many strategies as possible to see the best results.To take advantage of all these techniques, be sure to keep track of what’s working well for you and what isn’t. This will help enhance your marketing strategy in order for you to continue getting more traffic and sales for your products. It’s not exactly easy to get on the first page of Amazon, but it’s definitely worth the effort!