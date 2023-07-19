The Summer of Sharing: Embracing Carpooling

This summer, the spirit of sharing is taking a new turn as drivers across the UK are considering carpooling as a viable and cost-effective mode of transport. Esso and Liftshare are leading the charge, encouraging people to embrace lift sharing for their journeys to various events and destinations. This initiative is part of Esso’s Thoughtful Driving campaign, aimed at reducing car usage and emissions.
Key Points:
- New research shows 46% of drivers are open to lift sharing, primarily to cut costs.
- Liftshare members can save an average of £1,034 per year and contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.
- Esso and Liftshare are promoting carpooling to reduce car usage and emissions.
- Esso and Liftshare have collaborated with Phil Tufnell and John Robins to demonstrate the benefits of carpooling.
- Esso is offering 500 Nectar bonus points to new Liftshare members on their next Esso purchase.
What is Carpooling
Carpooling, also known as car sharing, is a practical and eco-friendly method of travel where multiple individuals share a single vehicle to reach a common destination. Rather than travelling alone, car sharing allows drivers to split the costs of fuel and parking, making it a cost-effective option.
It significantly reduces the number of cars on the road, leading to less traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions. This shared mode of transport not only fosters a sense of community but also contributes to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious lifestyle.
Embracing Carpooling: The New Trend
According to recent research commissioned by Esso, despite 65% of drivers never having tried a lift sharing service before, nearly half (46%) are ready to give it a go. The reasons for this shift are varied:
|Reason
|Percentage of Respondents
|Cutting travel costs
|43%
|Convenience
|32%
|Reducing traffic on the roads
|30%
|Reducing car emissions
|25%
|Meeting like-minded people
|19%
The Power of Celebrity Endorsements
To demonstrate the ease and fun of carpooling, Esso and Liftshare, the UK’s largest car sharing service, have enlisted the help of cricket legend Phil ‘Tuffers’ Tufnell and comedian John Robins. The pair shared a journey to a match, picking up an unsuspecting Liftshare member along the way, showcasing the potential benefits and enjoyment of lift sharing. You can see what happened in this video.
According to Esso’s research of over 2,000 drivers across the UK, Peter Kay comes out on top as the most desirable lift sharing partner (20%), followed by Ed Sheeran (19%), David Beckham (16%) and Gordan Ramsay (15%).
The Impact of Carpooling
Carpooling is not just about convenience and cutting the costs of running a car; it also plays a significant role in reducing CO2 emissions. According to Liftshare’s savings calculator, sharing a round-trip journey three days a week from Bristol to Cardiff with one other person could save around £863 in annual travel costs and reduce annual CO2 emissions by 1.61 tonnes.
Popular Destinations
Sharing a car to go to work is a common use of car sharing, however respondents in the survey listed other popular destinations, as you can see from this table.
|Purpose of Carpooling
|Percentage of Respondents
|Travel to a different city
|42%
|Get to a festival or public event
|42%
|Share lifts to a sporting event
|42%
|Carpool for football (most popular sport)
|62%
Commenting on their car sharing experience, Phil Tufnell, former English international cricketer, says: “Sport brings people together and Esso’s collaboration with Liftshare is encouraging more people to travel to matches together this summer.
John had me laughing with his quips and then picking up an unsuspecting cricket fan through the Liftshare app along the way was brilliant. He saved some cash, got a few stories out of me and the journey flew by. On top of that, it’s good to get some cars off the road and reduce a bit of congestion, so it really is a win-win solution!”
John Robins, Tufnell’s co-sharer and comedian, says: “I used to lift share to comedy gigs all the time with fellow comedians doing the circuit. Sharing a journey makes it so much more interesting, and fun – I got to try out some of my material – so I think it’s great Esso is encouraging more people to consider it.
Having the chance to jump in the car to a match with Tuffers and Liftshare member, David Hathrill was brilliant. Lots of cricket chat, some surprising car snacks and getting excited about the big game ahead with fellow fans was an awesome experience.”