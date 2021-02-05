4 Strategies to Ensure You Don’t Blow Your Savings at the Casino

According to statistics, among the worldwide population, 4.2 billion people gamble at least once a year. There’s absolutely no denying how the casino industry has blown up over recent years, and in mid-2020, the total worldwide market size of global casinos and online gambling industries reached $227 billion.
One of the main reasons why people love to gamble is it allows you to escape the real world, with all the flashing lights and sounds, the entire experience is a fun endeavour, especially presenting the opportunity to win big amongst it all.
Fun as they may be, casinos are in fact, designed to make you spend everything which is why it’s imperative to have strategies in place to prevent that from happening prior to your casino expedition.
Here are four strategies to ensure you don’t go blowing all your savings at the casino.
Always have a budget
At the end of the day, this is an industry where it’s all about the money, which you’re constantly dealing with. Before even thinking about playing at the casino, whether online or offline, you should have a set amount of money that is solely dedicated to your gambling only after you have sorted out your bills and monthly expenses for example.
Apart from working out your gambling expenses after the priorities have been taken care of, it’s also important to work out your gambling budget for the day/s. This should include how much you can spend over the entirety on actual gambling, as well as accounting for other expenses such as food, drinks, accommodation and transportation.
To avoid being left stranded, it might pay to consider splitting your budget for the night into three to five portions, so you don’t spend everything at once.
Remember, even though you may feel like you’re making money, you’re constantly spending cash all the time at casinos.
Keep an eye on the clock
Have you ever noticed upon entering a casino, there aren’t any clocks in sight, which is indeed, done purposefully? Not knowing the time allows players to lose track, often resulting in more playing time, and ultimately, spending more money. One way to avoid this is by not entering the casino in the first place, I know what you’re thinking – here we go to a lecture.
No, what I mean is you can play from the comfort of your own home, in an environment not specially designed to get you to spend more money. If you do decide to play from home you could check out Casumo, it’s what I’ve been playing recently. I signed up using a welcome bonus from Casino Reviews, if you want to check it out you can just click here, they’re currently offering 100% match bonus on your first deposit up to $1,200.
But if you do go to the casino It’s important to remember to check the time regularly whilst playing to prevent you from overspending or going off-budget.
It’s very easy to fall into a trance in a casino, what with all the colourful lights and beeping sounds and sirens, but it’s also vital to take breaks in between your playing time. This will allow you to maintain the ability to think clearly and level-headedly and stay in check with reality.
Learn strategies for the games you are playing
One of the oldest tricks in the books, it’s a seriously useful hobby to take up. One quick and easy way to lose money at a casino is just by playing any old game without having any prior knowledge of the rules or knowing the statistics or odds of winning a game.
By implementing a strategy into your playing field with a game like Blackjack, for example, it will actually help to increase your chances/odds of winning at best, but at least you’re actually raising your chances of actually making money and not just spending everything and making nothing back.
Have limits and don’t chase losses
Yes, creating a budget for yourself is the first step in ensuring you save your pennies, but ideally, you should also have a limit when it comes to both losing and winning money.
To understand better, it’s useful to know there are different sorts of limits you can set, such as soft and hard winning limits.
A soft win limit stands on the premise of you’ll stop playing when you have won twice as much as you originally began to play with. A hard win limit means ensuring you stop gambling when you win X amount of cash – and that means ending the games when you’ve obtained it.
Oftentimes, chasing losses ends up with just more money being lost, so being vigilant and sticking to your limits is imperative. We know it can be tempting to continue, especially if you’re on a winning streak, but you may end up regretting it all a few moments later – as is the nature of the game.Whilst man