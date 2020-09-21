Strategies for Betting on Political Events

If you love betting and enjoy following the latest political news, the opportunity to bet on political events may be something that interests you. The way you can go about this effectively is by following a suitable betting strategy that suits you.
Choose Events That You Have Knowledge Of
These days, it is very easy to find betting opportunities for elections that are taking place all over the planet. In 2020 alone, there are major elections planned in places as far apart as Ghana, Myanmar, Georgia, and Bolivia, among many other countries.
Yet, you are likely to know very little about many of these events, which is why you are best sticking to those that you have good knowledge of. The Betfair site includes political betting sections covering UK, US, and Irish politics, so you can choose the area that you know most about. If you have knowledge of European or world politics, then you will also find sections on these areas too.
Follow the Latest News Stories
Don’t make the mistake of thinking that the early favourite will automatically stay ahead of the pack no matter what happens before the date of the election. The political scene can change very quickly, a major scandal or the release of a new policy can change the tide of political opinion one way or another.
The only reliable way of staying up to date with what is happening is by looking at the latest news stories and working out how they affect the chances of each candidate. Remember that many of the experts who write opinion pieces are biased one way or the other, so you should try to draw your own conclusions from the facts that you can see.
Check the Opinion Polls
The opinion polls that you see published in the run-up to an election aren’t always completely accurate, but they usually do a decent job of giving us a good idea of how things are going to turn out.
If we look at the example of the 2019 general election in the UK, we can see that the predictions turned out to be very close to what actually happened when voting took place. Look out for trends on the polls that suggest one of the candidates is either gaining support or losing it.
Understand the Odds
By checking the details of some of the biggest upsets in political history, we can see that there are shocks from time to time. However, it is extremely rare for a complete outsider to win a major election, as the odds will reflect in the latest news stories and opinion polls.
The best idea is to narrow down your choices by looking at those politicians who have a reasonable chance of winning. You can do this by checking their odds and deciding which ones are really just there to make up the numbers.
So, if you are interested in politics and like to spend some time looking through the latest details, political betting can be enjoyable to carry out. Especially if you have your own strategy in place.