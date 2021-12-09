Stay Healthy by Trying These Sports

When it comes to saving money, it’s important to take great care of your belongings to make sure they last as long as possible. One area that a lot of people can seemingly neglect the most though, is their own health. Unfortunately, healthcare can be increasingly expensive, and whilst insurance can cover some of these costs, preventative measures are always better than reactive ones. Therefore, the best way to try and stave off any health issues for as long as possible is by looking after yourself.
The two greatest ways to do this are by, firstly, eating a healthy and balanced diet, and secondly, making sure to partake in regular exercise. So, if you’re looking for tips on how to eat healthy food for less, then make sure to check out the article on it, which we reported on here at Money High Street. Taking part in regular exercise can be daunting for newcomers though, especially if they find the whole process tedious and boring. The idea of going to a gym and running for hours on a treadmill fills a lot of people with utter dread.
Well, one way to try and beat that boredom, is to give one of these sports a go as they’re a fantastic way to stay in shape, whilst also being exciting and engaging.
Boxing
When you first think of boxing, the image that appears in most people’s heads, is two heavyweights going toe to toe as they try and knock each other out. This is obviously true of professional boxing, where huge fights take place all over globe, drawing massive crowds, as they try and prove who is the best fighter on the planet.
However, at its basic level, the sport is actually a great one to get into to get in incredible shape. If you think that combat sports are too scary though, and don’t want to get punched in the face, don’t worry, as lots of boxing clubs and gyms now provide boxing exercise classes. They remove all of the danger of sparring and fighting. Instead, they just focus on the cardio and exercise routines that give boxers their remarkable stamina and strength.
Rock Climbing
If you want a sport that delivers amazing health benefits, whilst also being exceedingly enjoyable to do, then you should get to grips with rock climbing. It became an Olympic sport at this year’s Tokyo Olympic games, and found itself becoming a hit with television audiences, as was reported at The Guardian, and with more and more climbing walls popping up all over the country, there’s never been a better time to take up the sport.
Rock climbing might seem daunting at first, but it’s a sport that rewards heavily. It strengthens people’s muscles, whilst also being a low impact exercise, so it will save your joints and ligaments from the heavy stress that are unavoidable in most other sports. It also heavily increases flexibility, so is useful for those who are finding it harder and harder to reach down and tie their shoes.
Running
Ok, so you balk at running on a treadmill, but that doesn’t mean that you should give up on running altogether. Running is a phenomenal way to get your heart rate up, to get the air pumping in your lungs, and to burn off those calories. One of the main complaints with running at a gym is that it feels pointless, stuck to one spot and going nowhere.
Well, the greatest antidote to this is to strap on a pair of running shoes and get out your front door and start running in the wild. If you’re lucky enough to live out in the country and can run amongst the wilderness, then getting to weave yourself in and out of all the nature can bring real mental comfort.
However, even if you live in a more urban area, that doesn’t mean that running can’t be for you. There are normally parks available that make for scenic runs, or at least areas where traffic is less built up and busy. Also, if you live in more populated areas, then it’s much easier to find running clubs, which are an excellent and sociable way to keep your motivation high.