5 Startups Founded by Students to Consider Investing Your Money into in 2020

An increasing number of young adults feel lost and unsure of what they want to do with their life after getting a degree. They begin searching for a niche where they could properly apply themselves.
Indeed, this quest for a place under the sun should be starting way earlier. The lack of confidence in students does them a great disservice.
If you think you’re not ready to start your own project while in college – think again. There are plenty of companies and startups that were born in the college dorms. All you need is a decent concept and a slight push.
Luckily, the startup format is the perfect solution for budget projects. Let’s look over some of the coolest student startups that will inspire you to act.
Chem101
This start-up was created by students for students. Its creators managed to successfully integrate the wonders of modern technology into the routine of a classroom learning process.
The way it leans into chemistry with all its additional features and apps clearly shows the authors’ roots. It is an easy and affordable way to turn a difficult discipline into an interactive and natural experience.
As you can see, you don’t have to get into obscure or quote-unquote “serious” fields in order to create and successfully fund a start-up. Picking a project you are personally interested and invested in, something you have an in-depth understanding of, is the best course of action.
Aiming at solving problems you are already dealing with on a daily basis can save you quite a lot of effort. But if you’re just starting off, you can still be overwhelmed to the point where you just can’t spare any time to work on your start-up efficiently.
LogRocket
When it comes to startups worth investing in, you gotta look in the IT field. Being the most progressive, innovative, and extremely fluid, this sphere has new technologies popping up every hour.
Things are constantly being invented, improved, and transformed by both small companies and enormous corporations. You just have to pick the ones that are most likely to stay on top.
LogRocket has every sign of one. A simple idea, combined with a solid implementation, makes it probably the most promising student start-ups out there.
These guys managed to find a solution to the slow and tedious process of bug fixing. Their project focuses on granting website developers the ability to see what the users were doing when a bug occurred.
A group of students took it upon themselves to answer the prayers of every tester out there. And the results so far are very impressive.
Their example clearly shows that in order to achieve success, you don’t have to make a ground-breaking discovery. Finding something that you think can be bettered and making it so will suffice.
Laws of Motion
Laws of Motion is a jump from STEM start-ups all the way to the art of fashion. This time the global issue its creators felt for was the all too familiar problem of picking the right size of clothing.
Sometimes you just want to get a dress or a shirt you like that fits you perfectly and is affordable. Most of the time, you can’t combine those three and have to settle with what you have.
Well, that’s not the case any longer. With the help of a fitting kit, you will be able to get clothing that does you justice without having to waste your time running around the mall looking for suitable attire.
Laws of Motion goes step by step through the checklist of a great start-up, and here’s what makes it such a promising project:
- Addresses a common problem;
- Solves it in an elegant and simple way;
- Using a unique approach;
- Affordable price.
If you can tick every box on this list, your start-up has a pretty high chance of making it all the way to the top and beyond.
Gauge
Adding to the incredible variety of fields covered by the college startups, Gauge is aiming to improve your experience with business intelligence.
It tackles the problem of analytics and business research head-on, allowing for a quick way to get an answer to any of your questions. It’s constantly being updated with rather spectacular results.
The mobile platform, real-time survey results, and a competent service team all make for a very fine execution of a specifically defined problem. This sort of design targets a certain section of the consumer market.
This approach guarantees this project a stable and rapidly growing audience, provided they continue to gather feedback and improve their work.
Droice Labs
And to finish our selection of start-ups, let’s turn to the last of major fields – medicine. This option combines a sincere feeling of care for people with an extremely progressive and even slightly futuristic approach.
This AI-based project focuses on analyzing and making sense of clinical data. It can help both patients and medical professionals to get and provide the best quality services out there.
The Droice Labs concept works nicely from both medical and business standpoints. Taking a developing technology and looking for a useful way to apply it to solve one of our many routine problems is a viable approach to creating your own startup.
In this case, the ratio is pretty much perfect, making it a great option to invest your money into.
Final Words
These are just a few out of thousands of examples of student creativity and initiatives.
And it just goes to show you that there are really no excuses when it comes to making your dreams a reality. All you need is persistence, hard work, and a little bit of luck.
Don’t let imaginary obstacles stop you from getting to where you aspire to be.
This article is for information and educational purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.