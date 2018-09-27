Starting a Website? Follow These Tips for Newcomers

If you’re thinking about starting your own website, you need to know a few things before you get going. It would be desperately unwise to just jump straight in without doing some research first. There are ways that you can turn your site into a viable business, so follow these tips to help you get off to a strong start.
Understand Ways to Get Higher in Search Rankings
One of the main things you need to think about when starting your own website is how you are going to get it higher up in search results. This is simply because, the nearer to the top of the page your site is after a person has searched, the more likely they are to visit your site.
According to the Search Quality Senior Strategist at Google, high-quality content and link building are the two most important signals used by Google to rank a website for search. These are things to consider when you start your own site. If you feel like search optimisation sounds a bit complicated and are unsure what to do, there are companies and websites that can help. Growthsupermarket.com, for instance, provides tools and tips that can help you get started in SEO. The site features backlink monitoring tools, keyword research tools, and link building tools to help you get your website higher up the rankings.
Recommend Related Products
If you are starting a shopping website, you should consider installing a tool that gives customers recommendations for related products. For example, if they buy a saucepan, your recommendation tool could direct them to a wooden spoon or an electric hotplate. You can download a free recommendation box from Facebook which can be copied and pasted into your website’s code.
However, if you want to go more advanced than this, there are paid plug-ins like 4-Tell’s product recommendation software, which can generate recommendations based on sales data.
Run a Promotion or Competition
One of the best ways to increase traffic to your website is to run some kind of promotion or competition. In the competitive world of online business, it is often the sites that offer customers the best welcome bonuses or loyalty schemes which prevail. Businessinsider.com lists sites like Netflix and Spotify that give new users a one-month free trial to get them hooked, and this is something which could be worth trying.
Another option is to offer up a prize in a competition and try to use this as an opportunity to advertise as well. One of the most common ways of doing this nowadays is by telling users that if they share something on Facebook they will be entered into a draw to win the product. This could lead to a massive amount of attention for your site as more and more people share details of the contest.
When you start your new website, the main thing to remember is that it will be successful if you have a lot of traffic. By following these tips, you should be able to increase the number of visitors to your page.