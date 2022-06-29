10 Simple Habits That Will Make you Happier

Are you looking for ways to be happier? If so, you’re not alone. While there’s no single trick to happiness, developing some simple habits can help make it a regular part of your life. In a Global Happiness Study by Ipsos, 36% of people worldwide said they wished they were happier.
But what exactly is happiness, and how can you achieve it?
Happiness can be defined as a state of well-being that includes feelings of contentment, joy, and satisfaction. In other words, it’s not just about feeling good all the time. Rather, happiness is about feeling good most of the time and feeling bad only occasionally.
Many factors contribute to happiness, including our genes, our circumstances, and our actions. And while some of these factors are out of our control, there are plenty of things we can do to increase our happiness.
Here are 10 simple habits that can help make you happier:
1) Get enough sleep
Most people know that getting enough sleep is important for their physical health. But did you know that it’s also essential for your mental wellbeing?
When you’re tired, you’re more likely to feel anxious and irritable. You may have trouble concentrating, and you may even start to experience symptoms of depression.
In short, not getting enough sleep can have a significant impact on your mood and your overall sense of wellbeing. Aim for seven to nine hours per night, and create a bedtime routine that will help you wind down and relax before bed.
You’ll be surprised at how much better you’ll feel once you start making sleep a priority.
2) Exercise regularly
Exercise is not only good for your physical health, it can also improve your mental health.
Exercise has been shown to help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It can also improve sleep quality and cognitive function.
Try to exercise for 30 minutes on most days of the week. If you’re new to exercise, start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts.
3) Eat a healthy diet
Everyone knows that eating a healthy diet is important for maintaining a healthy weight, reducing your risk of chronic diseases, and keeping your energy levels up.
But did you know that eating healthy can also make you happier?
Research has shown that there is a strong link between what we eat and how we feel. Eating a healthy diet has many benefits: improved mood, increased energy levels, and better overall health.
To eat healthily, focus on consuming whole, unprocessed foods, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein. Limit sugary, fatty, and processed foods.
4) Spend time with loved ones
When it comes to happiness, most people would agree that spending time with loved ones is one of the best things you can do.
After all, what could be better than sharing laughter and good times with those you care about?
Studies have shown that social connection is a key factor in overall happiness. In fact, people who have strong social relationships are more likely to live longer and report higher levels of satisfaction with their lives.
So if you want to boost your happiness, make sure to take some time out of your busy schedule to spend with your loved ones.
5) Pursue your passions
Do you have a hobby or interest that you’re passionate about? If not, now might be a good time to find one.
Pursuing your passions can lead to increased happiness and satisfaction with life. It can also provide a sense of meaning and purpose. And if you’re lucky, it might even turn into a career.
6) Simplify your life
Many of us lead busy lives, filled with work, family commitments, and social obligations. It’s no wonder that we sometimes feel stressed and overwhelmed!
One way to simplify your life and live happier is to focus on your relationships. Spend time with people who make you feel good, and let go of any toxic relationships that are dragging you down.
Another way to simplify your life is to get organized. Make a list of everything that you need to do, and set aside some time each day to check items off your list. You’ll feel a sense of accomplishment and have more time for the things you enjoy.
Finally, try to live in the present moment as much as possible. Don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. Focus on the here and now and savor the simple pleasures in life.
7) Be grateful
It’s been scientifically proven that gratitude makes us happier. When we take the time to think about the things in our lives that we’re thankful for, it reminds us of how good we have it. And once we start thinking about all the good in our lives, it becomes easier to see the good in other people and the world around us.
Gratitude also helps us to appreciate what we have, instead of always wanting more. So next time you’re feeling down, take a moment to appreciate all the wonderful things in your life. You may just find yourself feeling a lot better.
8) Meditate or do something calming each day
Meditation is a practice that can be beneficial for both the mind and body. It has been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep, and increase focus and concentration.
While there are many ways to meditate, the basic idea is to clear the mind of distractions and focus on the present moment. To get the most out of meditation, it is important to find a method that works for you and to stick with it.
For some people, this means sitting in silence for a few minutes each day. Others prefer to focus on their breath or a mantra or affirmations.
There is no wrong way to meditate, so experiment until you find a method that feels good for you. The important thing is to make it part of your daily routine.
By carving out even just a few minutes each day to sit in silence or focus on your breath, you will likely find that you feel calmer and more centered overall.
9) Give back
A little act of kindness can go a long way. Whether it’s picking up a piece of trash on the ground or volunteering at a local soup kitchen, giving back to your community can make you feel good.
And it’s not just about making the world a better place – studies have shown that people who volunteer are happier and healthier than those who don’t.
This may be because volunteering gives us a sense of purpose and makes us feel like we’re part of something larger. It can also help us to build new social connections and feel more connected to our community.
Creating a habit of giving back, even in small ways, can have a lasting impact on your happiness.
10) Smile and laugh more
Smiling and laughter are two of the easiest ways to feel happier. They’re also contagious, so when you smile or laugh, you’re likely to make other people around you feel good too.
Smiling has been shown to reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and boost your immune system. Laughter has also been linked with several health benefits, including reduced stress, improved heart health, and pain relief.
If you are not feeling like smiling or laughing, fake it until you make it. The act of smiling can help to improve your mood. So even if you don’t feel like it at first, force yourself to smile and see if it doesn’t make you feel just a little better.
Wrap Up
Happiness is a choice. It’s up to you to decide how you want to live your life.
By making some small tweaks to your daily routine and adopting some new habits, you can significantly improve your happiness and well-being.
Give these tips a try and see how they work for you. Remember, it takes time to form new habits. So be patient and give yourself some grace as you work on making these changes.
Before you know it, these new habits will become second nature, and you’ll be well on your way to a happier, healthier life.