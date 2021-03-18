Simple Advice for Changing Careers

Whether you hate your current job or simply don’t find fulfillment in the work you do, you can change things. The average person spends more time at work than at home or with loved ones. Staying in a job that you dislike and dread can severely lower your quality of life. By pursuing something you’re passionate about as a career, you can set yourself up for a more satisfying life, and you can do it without sacrificing your ability to provide for your household.
MoneyHighStreet is all about helping our audience get the most out of their finances and life. We’ve listed a few simple tips for anyone interested in making a much-needed career change.
Evaluate Your Enthusiasm
If you’re unhappy in your career, you’re probably not passionate about what you’re doing. You likely find yourself in one of three situations:
- You’re unsure of what your passions are.
- You know exactly what you want to do but are afraid to make moves.
- You have many interests and are not sure how to determine which path to take.
Whatever situation describes you, there are things you can do to get clarity. First, make time to think about what kind of work or service gets you excited. Create a flexible outline of things that interest you, whether or not you have a lot of experience in those things. Then, factor in all of the knowledge and skills you’ve acquired throughout your working life.
Once you have created an outline, begin researching career paths that line up with some or all the elements in that outline. If you don’t know what your passion is, just think of anything that excites you. Then, research to see if you can make money doing it. With enough planning and budgeting, you can find a way to forge a promising, fulfilling career.
Start Freelancing
One option for a career change is to become a freelancer. If you’re a self-starter and would like to choose your rates and clients, this could be the right path. You can work as a freelancer in almost any industry. For instance, you can be a freelance business plan writer/specialist, web designer, or software developer. You can work as an engineer, paralegal, or accountant. The opportunities are endless.
Being a freelancer also means plenty of flexibility. You can work anywhere, whenever you want, and take on as much or as little work as you choose. Just make sure you’re prepared to spend time building your reputation and plan to invest in the tools you need to communicate with clients, manage your finances, and handle other day-to-day tasks.
Switch Industries
If you would rather work for a company, you could look for a job as an employee in a different industry. Depending on which sector you are interested in, you may need to pursue further education or training. If you need a college degree, taking online courses will allow you the flexibility to study at your own pace. You may also be able to work while taking classes or even get an internship in your desired industry.
Keep a Support System
Whatever you choose to do for your career change, it’s critical to have people around you who will provide you with support and encouragement. This includes, not only family and friends, but also other professionals in your community and beyond. Network as much as possible by going to networking events, engaging on social media, and connecting with teachers and mentors on your journey.
As with any kind of change, getting into a different career will bring challenges, and it may be awkward at first. But if you apply the tips mentioned here to your situation, you can put yourself in a position to succeed. Not only can you have a more satisfying career, but you will experience more fulfillment in your life as a whole.