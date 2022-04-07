Seven tips to guard your house while travelling

Going on vacation? Don’t neglect these security details when you leave home. When you’re going on holiday or even on a business trip, the last thing you want to be worrying about is whether your home is secure. Whether you’re planning a one-day solo trip or a month-long sojourn to an exotic location, your house is vulnerable to break-ins, vandalism and other mischiefs while you’re away. Here are some essential tips for securing your home when you’re on vacation:
Housesitting
Housesitting is an amazing service that allows your home to be cared for (and lived in), for some time, by someone you trust. It’s great if you have pets but even better if you have a large property and need a lot of upkeep. You can do this by word of mouth or hire through a professional housesitting agency.
There are a few things to consider when hiring a house sitter. First, they don’t need to be there every night of their stay. For instance, if you’re going on vacation for three weeks and leaving your home alone, your house sitter could swing by two or three times a week and spend the night each time. This gives them the opportunity to make sure everything is secure and in working order. They can also spend the entire time at your house if you prefer. When hiring house sitters, think about how often you want them there and what you need them to do while they’re there (house maintenance, pool care, bills paid, etc.).
Check the weather
When you are going on a long trip, you need to make sure that your house is safe and secure. You should check the weather. It is important to turn off the outside water supply to prevent any damage due to the freezing temperature. If the forecast is for heavy rain and snow, ask a neighbour to regularly clear your driveway and walkways of leaves and snow. This will prevent possible flooding issues or dangers from slipping on icy walkways. Also, be sure to have someone pick up your mail from your mailbox as it can pile up quickly and become an invitation for criminals to know you are away.
Take care of your mail
If you want to hold onto important mail while leaving town, you need to consider how long that will take. You may want to use a local PO box instead of a P.O., because the farther away, the longer it takes for mail to make its way out of town and back into the system again. Don’t forget about packages — If you’re shipping anything — gifts, packages from online retailers or even pet supplies — it’s important that they get addressed properly and sent ahead of time so they don’t sit in your mailbox until the last minute. Without this step, someone can come along and open your package before it gets delivered.
If you really need to be away from home, take care of your mail first — even if you are at risk of losing it while out of the country. And even if you’re not going far, do yourself a favour and hold onto your mail until after you return.
Put lights on a timer
Lighting is another good way to deter thieves. Put lights on a timer so they come on during the evening hours when people are normally at home. Automatic timers can be set to turn lights on and off at random intervals, which makes it look like someone is home. Put the timer on lamps in prominent areas of your house, including living rooms and bedrooms. You can also buy a smart plug that you can control from anywhere in the world via an app. By scheduling your lights to turn on and off, or even vary the times when you’re away, it will appear as though someone is present.
Invest in a quality lock
While it’s not necessary to completely change the locks on your doors and windows, it may be a good idea if you haven’t done it recently. A good lock can provide extra security and give you peace of mind while you’re away. This is especially true if some people know where the spare key is hidden or where they can enter through an unlocked window or door. The only thing you need to do is pick up your smartphone and look for a trustworthy locksmith. As an example, if you live in Sydney, just type in trustworthy locksmith in Sydney and then Google will show you the best locksmiths nearby. Therefore, while you are away, you won’t have to worry because all the locks and keys have been replaced!
Use an alarm system
One of the best ways you can protect your home is with a home security system. It’s easy to install, and it helps deter break-ins while you’re away. For example, if a burglar sees a security sign in your yard or a camera on your front porch, they’ll likely move on to another house. To get the most from your system, make sure that all entrances and exits are secured. If you want extra protection, consider adding smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to your system.
Unplug electrical appliances
By unplugging your electrical appliances when you leave for vacation, you can prevent them from being damaged by power surges that occur when lightning strikes near your house. This is particularly important for expensive items like televisions and computers because they can be costly to repair. Another benefit of unplugging electrical appliances is that it reduces the risk of a fire starting in your home while you’re gone. After all, having a fire in an empty house is something no one wants to go through! Follow these tips to feel safe and secure while relaxing away from home!