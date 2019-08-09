Seven Steps to Starting a Recruitment Agency

If you have a passion for people and consider yourself a genuine sales superstar, a career in recruitment could be right up your street. Across the UK, more jobseekers and professionals at all levels than ever before are working with recruitment agencies. For those on the business end of the equation, there’s never been a better time to consider starting a recruitment agency from scratch.
But aside from the personal qualities and character traits needed to get by, what else is involved in the process of starting a recruitment agency? What are the most important steps involved in the recruitment business establishment process?
Check you’re the right candidate for the job
Well, the first thing you need to do is assess whether you’re the right person for the job. Along with the two primary traits already mentioned, you’ll also need these hard and soft skills:
- Dedication and tenacity
- Team working skills
- Flawless time management
- Motivation and optimism
- Problem solving skills
- Advanced organisational skills
- The ability to negotiate
- Outstanding communication skills
- General business acumen
Tick all of the above boxes and you’re well on your way to becoming a successful recruitment consultant.
Be willing to put in the hours
You may eventually find yourself in a position where you can work standard office hours, or choose your own working hours. In the meantime, you can expect to work pretty much every hour god sends.
Setting up a recruitment business means making yourself available both during its operational hours and at all other hours as necessary. It’s not the kind of thing you can simply tackle in your spare time – it’s going to take up much, if not all of your time.
Consider recruitment agency finance options
The importance of appropriate recruitment finance cannot be overstated. If you don’t already have enough money stashed away to cover the costs of your new business, you’ll need to consult with a recruitment finance specialist. From recruitment back office support to invoice financing to the wide-reaching costs associated with equipment, premises and so on, the bill quickly adds up. You’ll therefore need to think about how much money you need ahead of time, before speaking to an experienced lender.
Work out a viable business model
Primarily, this means establishing two things – whether you’ll establish physical premises and which market you’ll cater to. Establishing a recruitment agency that appeals to all markets is an option, but can nonetheless make it difficult to compete. Likewise, setting up physical premises could work for your business, but will naturally incur additional costs. Think carefully about the type of recruitment agency you intend to set up and run.
Hire help where necessary
Realistically, you can’t expect to handle everything on your own. To some extent or another, you’re going to need to hire help. It’s up to you whether you outsource to third parties or hire permanent employees – all of which will be determined in accordance with your business model. Don’t wait until you desperately need support to hire help – make sure it’s there when you need it from the earliest possible stage.
Market your business to clients and candidates
Last but not least, your business officially goes live the moment you begin marketing your services to clients and candidates. You’ll need to secure the interest of as many clients (employers) as possible as early as possible, who will advise on the vacancies you can subsequently fill.
You’ll also need to attract as many candidates (applicants) as possible to add to your database, in order to ensure you’ve quality recruits available when needed. This means developing and implementing a wide-reaching online and offline marketing strategy, which may once again call for third-party support.
