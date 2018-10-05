Security Enhancements When Financing and Building Your Home

Security is a major concern among new homeowners. You can have the fanciest dining room in your neighborhood or the most up-to-date appliances, but all will be in vain if your house is not secure.
“You’ve spent time and effort building the custom home that you deserve, so it’s a good idea to have the security of the home match the same standard.” – Property Development Experts with The Best Bridging Finance Comparison Tool. Donkey Finance The Authority in Finance Comparison.
Functional Exterior Lighting
House breakers love operating in the dark. Fitting lights all over your property gives them the feeling that someone is watching their every move. Install lights that detect motion as they are effective in driving away burglars. You can also install energy efficient bulbs to light your property all night long.
Door Security
A big percentage of home breakers use doors as their entry point. Investing in a strong and secure door ensures that your possessions will stay safe. The door material is an important consideration for home security. Wooden doors are the easiest to break while fiberglass and metallic doors are known to be more resistant. Avoid doors with windows as they make it easier to access the locks. There should also be a considerable distance between the doors and windows in your home. A storm door is another addition that can protect unauthorized home entry.
Use Surveillance Cameras
In the past, many people believed that surveillance cameras were for the wealthiest members of society. However, cameras come in many models and sizes to cater to different needs. Such cameras use either direct power sources or batteries. Some have the ability to record footage which you can access later in the day.
More advanced models are able to upload the footage online which allows you to monitor your home remotely. The incorporation of wireless technology makes it possible to receive push messages, emails, and motion pictures from such devices in real-time. Learn more about the features of a good surveillance camera before choosing the model that fits your needs best.
Window and Door Alarms
Cameras and strong doors may at times fail to provide the necessary security, but alarms can alert you of interferences. Install motion detectors and combine them with sirens as they are effective in scaring away thieves. Modern alarm systems can even send updates to your phone.
Install Bars on Windows
A good percentage of burglars use windows as the entry point. This idea may compromise your ideal home design, but it’s worth the sacrifice when you get a good custom home builder. You can use bars that match your furniture or fittings to make them design more attractive. Fit the bars in such a way that you can easily remove them from the inside in a case of an emergency.
Lock it Away
Use burglar-proof locks if you want to make your home more secure. Repair and replace faulty locks before opportunists note that there’s a weakness. Lubricate the hinges and springs to reduce wear and tear that can affect their lifespan. You can install a deadbolt which is only visible from the inside in order to distract unauthorized persons.
Secure your Boundaries
A good fence not only makes your home more secure but gives your entire property an attractive look. Fencing your home with the right materials makes it hard for thieves to gain access to your home. The fence should be high enough to make it difficult for burglars to climb over. Anti-climb paint is also very effective as the paint remains greasy and thus makes it near impossible for anyone to climb over the fence. And if any intruders try to climb a fence with anti-climb paint, they can be easily identified as the paint is very difficult to remove from skin and clothing.
Focus on Gardening
Shrubs and overgrown flowers are a good place for thieves to hide as they wait for the opportune moment to strike. Ensure that you trim flowers and bushes before they create the perfect hiding spot for potential invaders.
The above security tips are effective in preventing any home invasions. Ensure that you maintain good relations with your neighbors as they can act as watchdogs when you are away.