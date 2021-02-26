4 Scenarios in Which You Need to Hire a Criminal Defense Attorney

Being accused of a crime can be terrifying. Nobody wants to be in a position where they have to hire a criminal defense attorney, but people get in trouble often, willingly or not. When you’re facing a charge, whether you committed the crime or you didn’t, you need expert help from an experienced lawyer. Your lawyer’s talent and expertise can protect you from a bleak outcome.
Here are four scenarios in which you need to track down and hire a criminal defense attorney.
The Police Finds Drugs in Your Possession
Personal drug use and possession are a widespread phenomenon, but if the police find drugs in your possession during a checkup, you are at risk of getting into serious trouble. People get arrested for a variety of drug-related offenses, but details matter. What type of drugs and what quantity? Were you caught trying to sell or after purchasing? These details determine your risk of facing a long jail term. To get the best possible outcome in a situation like this, you have to prove that the drugs were for your personal use, and you had no intention of distributing them. But whether your crime is possession or trafficking, you need a good defense attorney.
You’re Caught into A Violent Incident
Violence is another widespread phenomenon that puts a lot of people in jail and makes many victims. Even if you don’t consider yourself a violent person, there are situations when regular people are pushed over the edge and react impulsively. Or they cannot control themselves due to being drunk, stressed, hurt, or insulted. If you caused bodily harm to a person, willingly or not, you need a criminal defense attorney that can convince the jury that you had mitigating circumstances.
You’re Facing a DUI Charge
With driving being one of the most common activities of our daily lives, driving and impaired driving offenses are very common. Alcohol makes people careless, so it’s common for the police to stop people who’re driving home drunk after a party or a night out at a bar. Are you guilty of driving under the influence? Have you caused bodily harm to a person when driving drunk? Are you accused of traffic offenses or driving erratically? In all these situations, you need a criminal defense lawyer.
You’re Charged with Illegal Online Activities
Just because you were sitting in front of your computer at home when you did something illegal, it doesn’t mean there’s no risk of real-life consequences. Cybercrime is taken just as seriously as any other type of crime. From copyright infringement to cyber-stalking or identity theft, there are dozens of ways to get in trouble online. However, cybercrime is a sinister thing because you can be accused of an Internet crime when you’re the victim.
Actual criminals can steal your identity and conduct illegal activities using your personal or financial information. Whether you’re guilty or not, you need a highly-capable criminal defense attorney to save you from the mess. If you’re in this situation, contact Pringle Chivers Sparks Teskey to get in touch with top criminal defense attorneys.
Facing criminal charges alone is not something you want to do, even if you’re not guilty. Only an experienced lawyer can navigate the intricacies of criminal law and get the jury on your side.