Saving Money Tips for Moving Your Business to a New Location

In the corporate world, businesses have been relocating for decades. Many companies decide to move from one location to another for a variety of reasons. However, it can be a tough decision to make. No business wants to relocate when they know their operations run smoothly at their current location. If a company decided to relocate its office to a different location, there have to be some impactful reasons. One of the most common reasons for the relocation of business is that the owner feels that they need a larger space to carry out their business activities. Sometimes they want to expand their working space due to the increase in workload or hiring more staff and needing a place to accommodate them.
Although, some do try to expand their current location but find it to be an impossible task. Some businesses also move to a different location, modernize their existing equipment, and their current business location does not have the technological advancements to achieve this process of modernization. Companies usually do not relocate to where there is a big market for their products or services. They mostly move to a location where companies that provide similar products and services exist—moving to a place where competition from other companies allows a business to improve its quality of operations, which in turn helps it grow exponentially. Another benefit of moving to a new location is that a company might find competent employees in the new area. Also, they might be able to hire these potential employees at cheaper salaries.
However, moving is easier said than done. Relocating requires a lot of money, time, and effort. You need to find moving services that are efficient and cost-effective at the same time. If you want to shift their business operations to a new place but want to save some money along the way, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will share some tips to save money when moving your business to a new location.
Hire Professional Moving Services
People usually take the wrong decision of hiring people who own trucks to move their business. It is unwise to do, as the stuff you move might contain sensitive information about your business. It could get stolen along the way, which could cause your business a reputation-damaging loss. The correct way is to do some research beforehand and make a list of the top ten companies best at relocating a business and everything it physically owns to a new location.
These companies use various techniques, like storage units, to ensure your belongings are transported from one place to another safely and securely. These relocation companies also do all the packing when moving, to unpacking, when arriving at the new location. Also, look for recommendations to find out which relocation service suits your business the best. Moving companies also offer deals that allow you to save a lot of cash. In the end, it is a wise decision to leave relocating to professionals rather than amateurs.
Ask Employees To Pack Their Stuff
It will allow you to pack stuff easily without worrying about getting misplaced or stolen. Also, as moving companies will charge you according to the number of belongings you ask them to move, reducing it will allow you to save money as the company will have to transport fewer items. Just ask your employees to do their packing. Your employees know about the essentials they are responsible for, allowing them to remember everything while they pack.
It will also permit you to save tons of time, which you might waste in deciding what to pack and what not to pack. When employees pack their stuff themselves, they will not have any excuse to complain about their belongings going missing.
Pack Every Computer Seperately
Computers are and will always be an essential part of every business. Try to think of a company in the current business world that will not need a computer to run its operations. You cannot think of any. Whether it be storing data or conducting market analysis, almost every company out there is using a computer to make their lives easier. Also, they cost lots of money. So, no damage should occur to them during transportation. If you bulk pack, there is a higher chance that your computer might get damaged while they bang into each other. So, consider packing them separately to avoid damage.
Label Every Box
Labeling every box will help you remember which box contains what specific item. Rather than opening every box to find out about its contents, you can label them with a permanent marker or masking tape to know what they contain. It will also reduce the chance of your belonging from getting lost during the shipping process.
For example, if a box contains something valuable and gets lost during shipping, it will cause you to lose money that you should have avoided in the first place. You can also label them according to their fragility. It will give the movers a better idea which box they should place above or below other boxes. Movers usually do not take care when they transport boxes in a shipping container or moving truck. So, informing them beforehand about the fragility of the boxes will allow you to avoid such damage from occurring, saving money when items remain undamaged.
Move During Off-season
Usually, companies relocate during the summer seasons as the weather is dry and warm, and there are no delays. Also, there are more daylight hours during the summers. It is in time when moving companies charge the most amount of money to provide moving services to them. Relocating in the off-seasons is a perfect idea as moving companies charge a lower amount of money than usual. So. Consider relocating during the fall, winter, or spring season to save more money than usual.
Go Through Your Inventory
It takes a lot of time and money to physically move all equipment, furniture, and other items present at your company office to a new place. You will be able to save money on running costs if you sort out your current inventory and discard items that you do not need anymore. Furthermore, an office relocation is a perfect time to sort it out anyways to cut down unneeded inventory. You can also donate these unnecessary items to a charity of your choice, which might allow you to get a tax write-off for your company, saving money on taxes.
Purchase An Insurance Plan For Your Valuables
Most companies have items that are a valuable part of their business operations and ensuring their protection is a must. These items include stuff like furniture, appliances, and IT equipment, such as computers. No matter how careful the movers are when transporting these items, I still have a high risk that these valuable items might suffer damage, which will result in a setback for your company.
To avoid such an issue, you should consider insuring the item that you value the most. Ig these items suffer irreparable damage, you will not need to pay for them yourself as your insurance provider will cover it for you.
Negotiate With The Moving Company
When you search for a moving company, you will find hundreds of companies that will offer you discounted rates. It will be wise to take advantage of such discounted prices. After selecting the moving company of your choice, negotiate with them to get a better rate and something that fits your budget. Sure, you might not be able to get the prices you may have in your mind, but anything close to your budget will do the job.
By doing so, you will be able to get the best deals on your water delivery, cleaning services, utilities, internet, and electrical rates. Do a little research and find out which company offers the best price for you. By doing so, you will be able to save money while you relocate your offices.
Always Have A Backup Plan
No matter how good you are at organizing your items, and no matter how much time, effort, and money you put into it, there will always be something that you did not consider, and due to it, things might not go your way. If you wish to avoid such unnecessary problems that may lead to downtime, ensure that you have a good backup plan in case such situations arrive. Make a list of things that can go wrong beforehand and develop an effective counter-strategy if such problems ever occur. In the end, avoidance of unnecessary moving issues will allow you to save money and time.
Do Your Packing By Yourself
Apart from asking your employees to pack their belonging themselves, it would help if you also considered packing the stuff you value yourself. A moving company might not be able to grasp the value of your company’s belongings the way you can. Also, you can ask your employees to help out after they finish packing their stuff. It will allow you to save time and money and will be a team effort.
The Final Words
Companies relocate for many reasons, whether it be financial and professional. However, it is a tough decision to take in any case. It is up to you as a business owner to take all the necessary precautions to relocate. Pack everything with extra protections and label them accurately. When shipping expensive equipment like computers and other machinery, ensure the moving company packs it safely and applies fragile stickers on the boxes. Taking such steps will allow you to save money by avoiding any unnecessary damages to your equipment. Today, we have shared some tips that will let you save money when moving your company’s offices from one location to another. So, it is a good idea that you consider them to avoid any downtime from occurring.