How to Save Money When Posting a Parcel

Looking for ways to save money when posting a parcel? The cost of shipping can vary significantly depending upon several factors. However, there are ways to cut the cost and make it more affordable.
Here, you’ll discover some great, simple ways to save money the next time you want to send a parcel.
Utilise comparison websites
One of the easiest ways to save money when sending a parcel is to use a comparison website. Sites like Parcel2Go.com compare all of the different couriers and providers, showing you the cheapest options.
You’ll need to type in a few details relating to the parcel you are sending and where it is going. Then, within a couple of minutes you’ll have a list of the best couriers you can choose from. However, don’t forget that cheaper isn’t always better. Ensure the courier you choose also has a good reputation.
Ensure you package the parcel correctly
Did you know how you package the parcel could impact how much you need to pay? For example, larger packages cost more to send than smaller ones. So, if you use too much packaging, it’s going to ultimately cost you more to send.
You should also make sure the goods inside are protected. It may seem obvious but providing cushioned packaging inside the parcel will help to protect the goods. This reduces the chances of them getting damaged in transit. Remember, damaged goods need to be refunded.
Use a franking machine
Franking your parcels is by far the best way of saving money. These pre-paid postage machines can save both time and money. The machine prints a franking mark onto the label and they are able to process a high level of mail quickly and accurately.
One of the best things about these machines is that they allow you to manage how much you are spending. It also produces a professional looking finish.
Purchase packaging in bulk
Finally, another great tip is to purchase your packaging in bulk. You’ll find plenty of wholesale options available to businesses. The more packaging you buy, the cheaper it’s going to be. While this doesn’t save you money on sending the actual parcel itself, it does make it more affordable to package them.
Did you know you can also purchase parcel delivery in bulk too? Some couriers allow you to place bulk orders, offering special discounts for loyal customers. Take a look at the different couriers on the market and see which offer discount bulk orders.
The above are some of the best ways you can save money when sending a parcel. As you can see, you don’t have to use too much effort in order to save money.