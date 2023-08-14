Save Money: 5 Garden Energy Saving Tips

The allure of the British summer brings with it the anticipation of garden parties, lush green lawns, and the hum of outdoor appliances. Yet, as Uswitch.com reveals, the garden energy expenditure might just surge to astonishing amounts. For most families it’s time to look at garden energy saving steps to can take to try and save money.

Key Points

Rising temperatures could result in Brits spending £14 million weekly on garden appliances.

Hot tubs, electric barbecues, and lawn mowers are notable contributors to garden energy costs.

Electric barbecues are less expensive than charcoal; 1kg of charcoal costs around £1.11.

Efficient hot tub models can add £1 daily to energy bills, but less efficient ones may charge £6 daily.

Uswitch suggests five garden energy-saving tips, including opting for solar-powered lights and utilising the garden for drying clothes to help save money.

Garden Appliance Costs on the Rise

As the UK anticipates (and hopes for) a rise in temperatures, many households are eager to re-engage with their outdoor spaces. After a rainy spell, electrically-powered garden appliances, previously neglected, are once again in demand. From the whirring of the hot tubs to the sizzle of the electric barbecues, these devices not only define the British summer but significantly impact household energy bills.

Appliance % Owned By Hours Used / Week Weekly Cost / Household Estimated Weekly Cost (Nationwide) Notable Information Hot tubs 5% 1.6 £1.00 £10.6 million (for efficient models) Cost up to £6/day for less efficient models Electric BBQs 4% 1.5 £0.99 £1.1 million Charcoal is pricier at £1.11/kg Electric Lawn mowers 29% 0.6 £0.29 £2.3 million Most popular garden appliance Plug-in Water features 7% 2.2 £0.03 £57,535 Enhance garden aesthetics Garden Electric lights 13% 2.3 £0.09 £317,352

5 Garden Energy Saving Tips to Save Money

Enjoying a splendid garden doesn’t mean having to spend extravagantly on energy. Here’s how you can keep your garden lively while making prudent energy saving decisions.

Hot Tub Cost: Investing in a pricier hot tub can be economical in the long run. Better insulation means less heat loss and, consequently, reduced energy costs. A well-fitted, airtight cover is also crucial in ensuring minimal energy wastage. Eco-friendly Lawns: At an average of just 29p per mow, lawn mowing doesn’t significantly dent energy bills. Yet, a little wilderness can help save further. Plus, longer grasses encourage biodiversity, making gardens a haven for insects, hedgehogs, and wildflowers. Ditch or Switch Patio Heaters: Although enticing, patio heaters can be stealthy energy guzzlers. For example, a 2.4kW unit may cost 72p an hour. If you can’t forego the warmth, consider energy-efficient models or alternate heating solutions. Harness Solar Power: Solar garden lights present a brilliant, cost-effective alternative to traditional electric lighting. They’re versatile, free to run post-purchase, and sustainable. Positioned right, they can create a magical evening ambience. Natural Laundry Solutions: Embrace the sun not just for its warmth but for its drying prowess. With the average tumble dryer charging households 90p per cycle, air-drying clothes in the garden or on a balcony can result in noticeable savings.

As Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “It’s been a drizzly start to the summer, but with temperatures starting to rise again, many of us will be flocking to our gardens to make use of barbecues and hot tubs.

“Running outdoor appliances during the summer is always cheaper than using the heating in the winter, but there are many ways people could use their gadgets more efficiently.

Ben added: “When buying any new gadget or appliance for the garden, remember to weigh up not just purchase price, but how much they will cost to run. Sometimes the most energy efficient devices are more expensive – but they will save you money in the long run.

“If you want to see how changing your energy habits makes a difference to your bills, make sure you’re tracking your usage. The Utrack by Uswitch app connects to your smart meter and can show you the impact on bills with hourly graphs, comparing gas and electricity use by day, week, month and year.”

Energy Saving Inside the House

Families need also to look to energy saving practices inside the house. There are a number of steps that can be taken to implement simple and effective strategies, to help cut energy costs and contribute to a more sustainable future.

These include investing in energy saving appliances – always look for appliances with the Energy Star label as they meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the EU – and switching to energy efficient light bulbs.

Whether inside the house or in the garden, understanding your energy usage can help you identify opportunities for energy saving. Regularly check your energy meter and consider using an energy monitor to better understand your consumption patterns.