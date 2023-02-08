Ready for a Phone Upgrade? How to Find the Right Smartphone for You

Smartphones – where would we be without them? For many, these devices are like our third arm. If yours is always glued to your hand, there will come a time when you’re ready to upgrade to something better. The problem with this is there are so many smartphones to pick from! If you’re an Android fanatic or Apple enthusiast, you may like to stick to what you know, but there are many more people who want to venture out and try something new.
If you’ve been hunting for a smartphone to no avail, we’re here to help. Here are some things to look out for in a new smartphone so you can buy with confidence and have a phone that aligns with your day-to-day needs.
Establish the Purpose
This may sound like a silly question, but unlike back in the day when you could only text, make a call or play a game of snake on your phone, smartphones have come on leaps and bounds. If you are serious about getting the right device, you need to establish what you want to get out of your phone. For example, if you like to do photography as a hobby, you’ll want a smartphone that boasts a cutting-edge camera. For those who are always dropping their phone, it’s wise to pick one that’s a little more robust. Have a sit down and think about the features you want in a smartphone before going any further.
Figure Out How Much Data You Need
Whether you’re an avid social media scroller, TikTok watcher, or YouTube viewer, doing any of the three is going to take up data. Many smartphone hunters are clues when it comes to data storage. If we’ve shone a spotlight on you, it’s a good idea to check your latest bill to establish how much data you normally use. You’ll also see how many texts and minutes you’ve used. Once you’ve worked out how much data you use on average, this will make it easier to pick a data plan.
Be Conscious About Size
Smartphones come in all shapes and sizes. While some are tiny and can fit in your back pocket, others are a little bulkier. With that in mind, you need to find a size that’s suitable for you. If you’ve got small hands, you don’t want a giant phone in your hand. The same can be said the other way round! You are going to be using your new smartphone every single day, so make sure it’s one you enjoy holding, otherwise, you’re sure to regret your decision.
Think About Insurance
No one wants to buy a new smartphone and lose it within a day. Unfortunately, this can happen! The good news is if you’ve got insurance in place, you should be covered for a lost or stolen phone. Therefore, it just makes sense to take out phone insurance. Gadget Cover specialise in mobile phone insurance. They have a guide that takes you through the A-Z of insuring your mobile phone to help you get the right cover for your needs.
Shop Around
The advice that comes up time and time again when hunting for a smartphone is to shop around – and for good reason! To start, you should look at the most popular network operators to find the best deals on the market. It pays off to take your time and do your research into smartphones. Even if you stumble upon the device of your dreams, there may just be a better deal if you continue your search. This goes for your current smartphone too. If you’re happy to part with it, you could make some dough from trading it in. But, you will be given different prices depending on the provider so bear this in mind.
Work Out a Budget
As you’re probably already aware, smartphones cost money! If you’re drawn to the latest model, you can’t be too shocked at the price. Whether you opt for an Android or Apple device, the price can run into the hundreds and hundreds of pounds! Because of this, it’s crucial you work out a budget before going any further. Even if you decide to pay monthly, it’s important to figure out your finances first. There’s also the option for a SIM-only deal or pay-as-you-go. Look into the pros and cons of each.
Look Into Specifications
Think RAM, processors, and so on. Most smartphones these days come with the latest tech installed. This is ideal for those who want to download lots of apps, play games, or go on YouTube. There isn’t any point splurging tons of cash on a device if you’re not going to make the most of the top-shelf specifications, so be mindful of this when hunting for your next smartphone.
Understand Storage
How many times have you gone to take a video, photo, or download an app to get a message notifying you that you’re nearly out of storage space? If the answer is too many, you need to pick a phone that comes with plenty of internal storage. The good news is you can expand your storage with an SD card, but many people prefer already having the storage space featured in, rather than having to shell out more money.
Focus On Camera Quality
Those who are always taking snaps are going to want a smartphone with a great camera. It just makes sense, right? Of course, most smartphones come with a camera already, but you’ll be surprised at the difference in quality depending on the model. Some have brilliant front-facing cameras that you can use for selfies, whereas others don’t quite hit the mark. For that reason, make sure to pay close attention to the camera quality when looking for a smartphone.
Buying a new smartphone is a huge purchase. As it’s something you’re going to use every day, you’ll want to make sure you buy a device that matches your lifestyle and gives you everything you want (and then some). Before you make any rash decisions, reading the above and letting it sink in is key. Knowledge is power, so the more you know about smartphones, the easier it will be to pick out your next model.