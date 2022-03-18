5 Necessary Steps for First-Time Investors

Buying stocks and shares might seem challenging, particularly when you invest for the first time. The biggest misconception about investing is that it is meant for the rich. While it might have been the truth decades ago, the barrier between social classes is no longer valid.
Currently, several companies and services in the industry are working harder to make investment options accessible to everyone, including beginners with a small budget to put to work. However, with so many investment options at your disposal, you might find it hard to get started at growing your wealth.
To help out, here is everything you need to know about building your portfolio as a beginner.
1. Make a Budget
You might imagine you require a large sum of money to start investing. However, you can begin your portfolio with a mere $100. When you are a beginner, the amount of money you start with isn’t essential. Instead, what matters is, ensuring you are financially ready to invest and you invest money frequently over time.
Whether it is mutual funds, stocks, or real estate, all investments come with a certain level of risk. So, if you don’t want to end selling the investments in a time of need, your best bet is to set up an emergency fund. This way, you have something to rely on when things don’t go as planned. Ideally, your emergency fund should have enough money to cover your six months’ worth of expenses.
Furthermore, it is also a smart idea to make a budget of how much you can afford to invest. You should also get rid of high-interest debt like credit cards before investing.
2. Understand the Investment Options
Perhaps the most crucial decision you will make when beginning your investment journey is choosing an investment option. While there is no right investment option, often, the best type depends on your goals and unique situations.
For instance, if you are fine with taking high risks, and have enough time to research individual stocks, then it could be your best bet. Though options like online payday loans could help with making those investments, you should also opt for bond funds or bond investments to yield high returns like the ones you get from a savings account.
3. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Not all types of investments will bring you success. Additionally, every type of investment comes with some level of risk. Nonetheless, the risk is often correlated with returns. So, your job is to find the balance between maximizing the returns on your money and determining a risk level you are comfortable with.
For instance, stock returns vary greatly depending on the company and time duration but the average returns from the whole stock market range around 10 percent per year. By contrast, bonds come with low risk and predictable returns, but they also yield a low return of nearly 2-3 percent.
4. Control Your Emotions
One of the most crucial things of investing as a beginner is controlling your emotions. The market sentiment towards a company becomes clear from the price of its shares. For example, when a majority of investors become dubious about the future of a specific company, its stock and share prices will fall. Similarly, when investors are confident about a particular company, its share and stock prices will rise.
Two terms come into play here— “bulls” and “bears.” Investors who are optimistic about the market are called bulls, while their negative counterparts are called bears. The constant conflict between the bears and bulls is what affects the prices of shares.
As the stock prices keep fluctuating, investors will feel insecure and tense, making them contemplate whether or not to sell their stocks to avoid losses. Actions being driven by emotions, it is essential you make sure all factors are carefully analyzed before reaching a final decision.
5. Set Your Goals
Apart from the budget, you should also set long-term goals when investing in stocks and shares. Do you wish to save for your child’s education? Is it for your own retirement? Or are you planning to buy a property? Regardless of your reasons, setting long-term objectives will help you better understand the value of saving.
If you are looking to invest in a scheme or investment option for a short period of time, it would be ideal to consider another option as the volatility of the stock market never guarantee you will be able to access your funds when required.
Start Before it’s Too Late
Before you begin, know that investments will help you achieve your goals more quickly when you are in it for the long run. Depending on the market conditions, you will have to update your investment strategies. For instance, during low-interest rates, coming up with ways to make your money work harder is crucial.
While money inside your cash savings account is excellent, it could get eroded by inflation, thereby losing its real value over time. The stock market also has its fair share of ups and downs. However, history shows that shares perform stronger than cash, growing ahead of inflation.
This article is for information and educational purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.