5 Most Popular Types of Corporate Events

Looking forward to making your brand stand out more than it already does? Well, you’ve come to the right place because a corporate event is just what you might need to get things going in the right direction.
As long as everything goes well, a corporate event can propel your brand and business forward with epic momentum. Some corporate events are educational; others are all about providing people with updates and information about the company’s developments.
Whatever your objectives might be, let’s take a look at a few of the most popular types of corporate events.
1. Product Launch Events
Planning to launch a new product on the market? There are few better ways to advertise your product than to actually showcase it in a product launch event. Just make sure everything goes smooth with vendor liability insurance.
You should keep in mind that a product launch event is meant to inform the press, the media, potential customers, clients, and even your employees about the company’s recent developments and what the new product is all about. Hint: it’s about creating hype for said product, so hire people who know how to get the crowd excited.
2. Executive Retreats, Team Building Events, and Incentive Programs
You know what these things are about. While these events don’t target customers, they still help your company out by building a successful employment branding culture within the company. Making your staff and executives love the working environment and the different incentives you’re offering will help you out a lot in the long run.
Make sure to offer employees and executives a nice stay, great transportation, and fun activities. However, don’t forget to combine those fun activities with useful ones as well, because that is what building a team is all about.
3. Conferences and Seminars
These events have the same purpose in mind and only differ in how much they tend to last. Both seminars and conferences are meant to provide guests with new and relevant information about the industry and company in question.
Seminars are short, usually only lasting for a couple of hours, and they usually take place in a single space with a limited number of guests and speakers. They’re perfect for getting a point across to a targeted audience and they’re great when you don’t have a lot of time on your hands.
Conferences, on the other hand, last a little longer and are meant for a larger audience. They usually take place at hotels and they span for at leasts a couple of days. It’s not uncommon to have several sessions taking place at the same time, with participants having the option of choosing between multiple speakers.
4. Appreciation Events
If you want a fun and laid-back type of event to show your appreciation towards employees or clients, then appreciation events are what you should be thinking about right now.
Some appreciation programs include dinner and theatre, evening cruises, racetrack events, cocktail parties, unique holiday festivities, and so much more; the possibilities are almost endless. They work nearly as well as team building events and executive retreats, in the sense that they increase your positive employer branding.
5. Company Milestone Events
It’s time for a celebration! If your company has achieved something great, then it’s time to showcase that achievement through some sort of event. It can be public or private (only among employees and clients), but the main thing is for you to value the milestone and, in this sense, strive to achieve even more.
The Bottom Line
Corporate events are important for maintaining a certain image and for gathering new clients, employees, and general business. It is up to you to decide which type of event is best-suited for your company at this specific time and just go for it.
Plan out your every move and you’ll be enjoying the perfect event to celebrate and incentivize further so your business can grow to new heights.