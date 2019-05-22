Money Saving Solutions to Get Your Home Summer Ready

Money saving, especially in the summertime is difficult, mainly with the temptation of ice cream and days out with the family. However, it is still important to keep track of your finances so that you do not overspend. Here, we are going to look at some money-saving solutions to get you ready from summer without breaking the bank.
Decorate The Garden Space
One of the best money saving ways to get your home ready for the summer is to dust off the lawnmower and begin to neaten your garden space. Although this can take time, this inexpensive task can completely transform your outside space with very minimal cost.
If you have been thinking about installing decking in your garden, then you may have noticed the price that is often associated with this. However, with a deck made from composite decking, you can have a stunning finish, custom built at a more than affordable price, giving you the summer ready garden space without breaking the bank.
Invite Friends around Instead Of Eating Out
Another money saving solution to get your house summer ready is to invite friends around rather than going out. With your brand-new garden space, your house is ready to host some of the best summer barbeques of the year. With every friend bringing a contribution of food, this often ends up much cheaper than going out for a night of drinking on the town. This money saving tip then allows you to save money and put this back into caring for the house and hosting your friends.
DIY Creations
Another money saving solution to get your home ready for the summer heat is to DIY common items such as Gnat spray and sea salt spray. This can be done with the contents of your kitchen cupboard with items such as lemon juice, water and salt to create a solution that works. By doing this, you will save yourself money in the long term, allowing you to spend less and make the most of the items that are sitting in your kitchen cupboard.
Avoid Too Many BBQ’s
Although having a barbeque with the family and your friends is the perfect option for the summer heat, it is important to enjoy them in moderation. Not only can this lead to food going to waste in the freezer, but this can also end up costing you a fortune with every trip to the shops.
Where possible, try to barbeque items that are already in your fridge such as sausages and pork chops as this will help you to save money in the long term whilst enjoying home cooked food. By creating items such as a simple salad in a large bowl, you can then serve a large amount of food without spending too much on burgers.
Whether you decide to save money leading up to the summer months or you decide to finally organise your home renovations, it is important to think about the enjoyment that you and your family will have enjoying the summer sun. Which will you choose to use first?