How to Manage Your Money as a Broke College Student

Like a lot of us, I’ve spent quite a bit of time as an undergrad working odd jobs and budgeting my finances. After 4 years of living on a shoestring budget, I thought I’d share my knowledge with other students who might be struggling to get by. My name is Ann Lloyd and I’m a newly enrolled MBA grad student. I’m getting my degree online and working as a Marketing intern on the side. In my spare time, I’m hard at work on the Student Saving Guide.