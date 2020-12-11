Making Money from Megaways Casino Games

When playing modern online casino games, you must have luck on your side if you are to be a successful player. Although this should go without saying, there are lots who believe that they can become winning casino players without having to do any prior research into the games they wish to play. Whilst this is not a problem for players who do not think about the money involved and only play to have fun, many casino gamblers play in the expectation that they will win money.
This brings us to our first question: is it possible to win money by playing Megaways slot games?
What is Megaways?
Megaways is a gambling mechanic invented by Australian online slot developers, Big Time Gaming. This mechanic meant that slot games became ten times more exciting overnight. Traditional slot machines have a layout of three reels with only one payline. However, online slots fitted with the Megaways engine add additional ways to win. Megaways Casino states:
“Megaways games work on a six-reel structure with an added addition of an extra horizontal reel with four symbols.
“Therefore, each spin gives you the opportunity to hit two to seven symbols per reel, thus increasing the number of ways to win greatly.
“The number of possible ways to win can rise to 1,058,841.”
Megaways casino games means that casino players get added excitement and added opportunities to win real money.
Need to Know Facts about Megaways Slots
Online slots with the Megaways engine are known as high variance slots. High variance means that the number of wins compared to spins can sometimes be low. In other words, you have to spin the reels of the slot game quite a large number of time before you hit a win. However, when you do hit a win, the payout is likely to be large.
Megaways slots and high variance slots are the opposite of low variance slots which offer regular payouts in comparison to the number of reel spins. However, regular payout also equals low payouts. This is why Megaways games are so exciting for gamblers, they offer high risk but extremely high reward.
Where Can You Play These Casino Games?
You can play a variety of online slot games at online casino sites, including Megaways slots. Unfortunately, slots with the Megaways mechanic can currently only be played online. The good news is that there are now over 100 different slot games using the Megaways mechanic.
Where you can play them also depends on which country you are based. If you are in the United Kingdom, then you have a huge selection of great online casinos to play Megaways slots at. Just ensure that your online casino of choice is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.
Which is the Best Megaways Game?
There are many interesting Megaways games to pick from. Some of our favourites include: Medusa Megaways, Twin Spin and the original Megaways slot, Bonanza. However, the best one has to be Gonzo’s Quest Megaways.
Although the original Gonzo’s Quest slot was popular, the Megaways version became the best performing launch by any casino game ever. It is also a medium/high variance game, this means that it is a little less risky to play than some of its brother and sister slots.
Summing Up
We hope you have found our bite-sized guide to Megaways slots useful. Please be responsible though. You should only gamble for real money if you enjoy playing. Megaways are high risk high reward slots, so there is always the chance that you will lose money before you win.
The latest Megaways news is that Microgaming has announced they will produce Megaways slots in 2021. The first will be Shamrock Holmes which is set for release in January 2021.