Make Instagram the Launchpad for Your Fashion Brand – a Manual for Every Fashionista

Although it’s not easy to start a fashion brand right from scratch, you do have a legion of entrepreneurs, who have established their name on Instagram. It takes some calculated moves and proper social media discipline to watch your brands grow and bloom in “Instagram Famous” tag/status.
- It really helps if you have some prior experience working for some fashion brands, regardless of their scale and size.
- After exploring different brands, travelling to other states or countries, and discerning how they work, you may get that first inspirational inkling to launch your own label.
- It’s also important to do ethical business. It stays. While a fashion brand has to be beautiful in its varied dynamics, your product should have high standards as well.
- Instagram really helps your brand to grow. Without it, many successful online fashion brands would’ve ceased to exist today.
- It gives your fans around the globe an amazing opportunity to discover you.
- Beautiful photography, coherent theme, and talented and compelling influencers can help you achieve your goal.
- For most brands, their Instagram pictures follow a proper color scheme. Your color scheme should resonate and match with your travel-driven collections.
- It could be “The Exotic Tales”, “The Suave Italian”, or “Hues of India”.
- Your posts will be in accordance with the color theme. If it’s an Indian approach, your posts will have a blend of blush, pink, terracotta, and turmeric.
Clothing brands and Instagram marketing
The Telegraph has rightly dubbed IG as a natural platform for the fashion world. 2017 saw 90% of its users below the age of 35. The social media giant provides the perfect venue for fashion brands to showcase their latest collection and give trendy, savvy and curious customers the scope to purchase with one click.
- Instagram’s visual disposition makes it a predominantly digital posing and catwalk platform, courtesy its new, exciting features.
- For mobile users, it’s the new go-to destination for buying the latest styles and outfits from their favorite brands.
- Let’s talk on Story Swipe Ups. They send your Instagram followers directly to a sales or promotion page.
- Swipe ups also give you the bandwidth to tag prices in your Instagram posts.
- You can style it out with a fantabulous Instagram campaign. Your latest line could be yoga pants, swimsuits, performance suits, or Gothic apparel. You need to get creative with your sales and marketing.
- You can, perhaps, save and segment your Stories in the Highlights section.
- You can also incorporate videos into your main strategy.
- You also have the chance of going all-out and designing your unique branded dancing filters or GIFS.
- Your chemistry with evolving and experimental Instagram components can create magic.
- For example, Off-White, which is one of the biggest names in streetwear brands, it has created its own IG face-filter, followers and customers can incorporate into their respective Stories.
- You can also retarget your site visitors with compelling Instagram ads.
- These ads work particularly well for fashion brands because remind you about specific goods that you once bought from them.
Marketing your fashion business
This is social media 0.2. On a channel like Instagram, you need to make sure you optimize your profile highly. It means you need to have a proper plan about covering images, description and avatar of your brand.
- It starts with linking your fashion ecommerce store or website in the bio.
- Asking your followers and fans to tag you with their brand name with a hashtag so that they can see your stuff and shots is a very common method.
- It creates an additional engagement level in your bio. Look how Pendleton Woolen Mills does it.
- They invite you to their collections and contests.
- A very pro tip is to tell your brand or business story. Whatever you publish on your Instagram account, always ensure that you align it with your brand story.
- It should communicate with your bio in some way or the other.
- If you want your followers to associate a cool West Coast lifestyle or hipster attitude with your brand, then every post you make need to have that hipsters and bohemian element in some shape or form.
- One brand that does exceedingly well is Vans.
- The next way is branding your photos. When you post your product or its pictures, try to maintain a feel and look that remains consistent throughout your IG updates.
- You can achieve this feat through a consistent implementation of one or more features and filters.
- You can also create a different and distinctive look that doesn’t depend on the standard and threadbare filters. You can then add a whole lot of transparencies.
The hashtag game
You can choose the right hashtags to expand your Instagram reach. It helps you present your brand to new audiences. It also helps in finding followers and building a loyal fan base. There are excellent social media monitoring tools like Brand24 that help you choose the right ones.
- Setting up a project is the most important thing. Put every keyword into your project building wizard.
- Your keywords can be your product’s name, company’s name, or general industry terms. It generates a discussion context as well.
- It shows you each and every term people are using to search for your keywords. It eventually gives you a good idea on how to pick the right hashtags that boost your fashion business online.
Guiding your visitors
You can create proper style and fashion guides to help or show your followers how to incorporate or wear your line in their daily life.
- If you own a fashion company that sells a range of clothing goods, you need to create a guide or map for your Instagram so that your subscribers and visitors can get solid ideas about your products.
- They need to know how to wear your fashion line, and even infuse them into their current wardrobe.
- Don’t confine yourself to just one style map or guide. You can do that on a seasonal basis. Include winter, fall, summer, and spring.
- Also include special occasions like parties, weddings, and picnics and vacations.
You can also focus on more topical themes, beach, weekend, work, travel etc.