How to Maintain Business Continuity with a Remote Workforce

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about major changes in the way people lead their day-to-day lives as well as the way business’s function. Earlier the concept of work from home was discouraged by companies as it was deemed unproductive and inconvenient. But the dynamics have changed today. And this is because many businesses have suffered since the outbreak of the virus only because they were unprepared to deal with unforeseen circumstances.
It doesn’t mean that the business owners can’t do there are some post pandemic business opportunities too which you can avail. Many small businesses shut down while established ones also suffered major losses.
The rapid spread of coronavirus compelled companies and employees to make a shift to a remote workforce, and many struggled with this unprecedented change in their professional lives. The demand for internet packages such as Spectrum Gold Package and others also grew during this time as people were reliant on internet speed and quality to communicate and carry out tasks. While remote working is not easy to get used to and has its challenges, a solid business continuity plan can help make it productive, smooth, and efficient. Here’s how:
1#. Communication Should Be a Priority
Maintaining efficient communication is among the biggest challenges of remote working. You have to make an effort to keep everyone updated and involved in the happenings of a project, task, or within the organization. They need to feel a sense of inclusion and connection despite being far away from the premises. Also, you should be able to create an atmosphere where everyone has space to express themselves, take advice and give suggestions. Feeling distant and devalued when working from home is very much possible and it can negatively impact their performance and morale.
Moreover, efficient communication would keep confusion and disruptions away. Employees would quickly be able to inform about potential concerns or problems faced by them and their solutions would be achieved in due time. It’s best to combine various communication channels including email, video chats, online meetings, platforms like Slack and Cloud for sharing important files. This way you can choose the best mode of communication for a particular purpose.
2#. Facilitate the BYOD Trend
Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is a trend that is fast gaining popularity in today’s professional world. If you also want to implement a BYOD policy in your company, then you should allow the employees to access critical networks or applications via a parallel remote application server. To ensure secure access, protect confidential data and monitor BYOD devices you can make use of advanced virtualization tools such as Microsoft 365 and Endpoint Manager.
3#. Embrace Multi-factor Authentication
Multi-factor authentication ensures that nobody can access your cloud-based applications or network unless they are fully authorized. To create a secure remote work environment, you can use techniques such as Azure MFA which asks the user to identify themselves in various ways during the sign-in process. Creating conditional access policies and enabling MFA during user sign-in would ensure that nobody is misusing your account or data in any way.
4#. Get the Right Hardware
While working remotely the importance of using the right hardware also increases. Other than a reliable internet connection, you should have a reasonably upgraded laptop so that you don’t have to run to the office premises in case it gets stuck, has missing hardware screws, or other issues. Companies should get their staff hardware that’s in good condition and increases productivity. Extra monitors, dedicated webcams, and ergonomic accessories are some examples.
If for example, you have kids making noise at home, noise-canceling headphones with a built-in mic would be very useful. Having the right hardware can make work-from-home free of disturbances and disruptions.
5#. Build Crisis Team
It’s essential to have a strong and well-balanced team to deal with crises. To build this team, think about all the key people, processes, and functions that make a business operational. The people responsible for each of the core functions should form your ‘crisis team.’ This unit would be the one to plan, coordinate and execute a response in case something major goes wrong.