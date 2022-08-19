6 Main Benefits of Outsourcing Your IT Support

IT support is a core part of modern businesses for several reasons; it is a tool for improving workflow and maintaining critical integrity. In 2021, 39% of businesses reported cyber breaches and attacks; companies spent billions on IT support, with the most spending on preventing cyberattacks and resolving IT issues. While many employers keep an in-house team, it is better to outsource IT support to a competent firm. Here are the top reasons to outsource IT support.
24/7 Monitoring
IT support firms typically have dedicated teams working round the clock for constant monitoring. In-house IT teams, like other staff, may encounter emergencies or crumble under the workload, leaving your business unprotected. That’s a risk you cannot afford because malicious hackers only need a few minutes to cause damage. Outsourcing your IT needs provides your business with a service that never goes off and an always available team.
Improved Cybersecurity
Modern businesses leverage the massive potential of the internet, but that comes with certain risks. Hackers and other malicious users are often on the prowl to sabotage businesses with low cybersecurity measures. Outsourcing your IT support jobs will significantly improve your business's online security.
Lower IT Costs
Running an IT team comes with associated costs such as purchasing equipment and software, staff training, and upgrades. Some equipment may become obsolete as time passes, leading to a loss of value. You can avoid spending more on IT support when you outsource it. The team you hire should have their equipment and cover their staff training, meaning you only have to pay for the services you receive and not buy equipment or spend more than you need to.
Improved Business Processes
IT support is not only focused on cybersecurity. Many business owners don’t realise the critical role that IT plays in modern business processes until a system breaks down and there’s no one to fix it. You can leverage IT support to keep your business processes seamless, fast, and secure. While the IT team handles backend processes, your staff can focus on their jobs without worry.
Reduced Employee Hiring
Every business owner understands the power of lean management for employees to deliver effective services. While IT support is necessary, you don’t have to keep an in-house team to get the best from that department. Outsourcing the jobs means you can keep a smaller employee list and significantly reduce the amount spent on staff wages. It will also reduce overhead costs and free up more funds to grow your business.
Reduced Risk
All modern businesses face a certain risk: change that impacts them negatively. Government policies, technologies, businesses, and even social factors may change quickly, leading to unpleasant impacts on your IT systems. When you hand over your IT needs to a qualified and experienced team, you stay one step ahead of those risks. The team dedicates efforts to analysing trends, predicting potential risks, and recommending and implementing solutions to keep your business safe from those risks.