Looking For A New Job This Autumn? Here’s What You Need To Remember

It is never a great moment when you find yourself in need of a new role. Whether you have just left school or university or have recently been made redundant, it can be a lonely place to be. The job market is in a strange place at the moment, where there are a lot of shortages but a huge number of people competing for every role. When you are sitting at your computer staring at job sites all day, it can feel completely overwhelming.
However, it is important to remember that there is always a light at the end of this tunnel. There are things that you can do to give your days some structure and refine your search. You can also do things that will help you stand out to potential employers and give you the best possible shot at landing that next role. Here are some of the most important things to remember.
Know What You’re Looking For
This point may sound a little obvious, but it can often be one of the biggest stumbling blocks for people embarking on their job search. Knowing what kind of role that you are looking for will help you to focus your efforts. You should also think carefully about what experience level you are at. Companies may be reticent to hire a veteran worker for an entry-level position just as they would not trust a high-paying role to someone fresh out of uni. Make sure that you know what you are looking for before you start setting up those job alerts.
Make A Daily Timetable
Scrolling through endless job listings is a sure-fire way to drain your enthusiasm and positivity. At a certain point, you are just going to be looking at the same roles over and over again. So, sit down and make a timetable for how you are going to spend your time while you are job-hunting. Try to limit the amount of time that you are looking at job sites to what is actually going to be useful to you. Then think about what else you can focus on that will help. It’s important to think about spending time learning new skills, which brings us to our next point.
Use This Time To Work On Your Digital Skillset
If there is one thing that every UK business is looking for right now, it is digital skills. Even if you are looking for an office job that does not seem to be particularly digital-oriented, you must remember that there is a massive pivot towards online at the moment. What’s more, so many companies are thinking about how they can cut costs this year. If you can demonstrate that you have some digital skills, this will certainly help you stand out as a multi-skilled asset. If you want to know how you can compress PDFs, for example, you can get started at Adobe. You do not necessarily need expert skills with photoshop or video editing, but if you can gain some skills that go beyond the basics, then you can put those on your CV.
Reach Out To Your Professional Network
If you are finding it tough to gain a foothold in your job hunt, then you should remember that there are always going to be people that you know who have been through a similar process. Talk to anyone you know who has recently found a role after a period of looking about any tips that they may have. You should also think about who you may know who could give you some industry advice. It does not have to be someone who has the exact same job that you are looking for. For example, do you know someone who works in HR who can tell you about things to avoid in your application? Do you know someone who has recently had a new member join their team? There are insights to be gained everywhere, and you may be surprised by how eager the people in your network are to help you.
Watch Out For Your Mental Health
There are a lot of reasons why people’s mental health is being pushed to the limit right now. Things are incredibly tough out there, and job hunting can be isolating and demoralising. If you feel like you are close to burnout, then make sure that you reach out and talk to someone about how you are doing. There is no shame in talking to your GP or finding a counsellor in your area to help you deal with this difficult process. There are also things you can do every day to give yourself a bit of a boost. Regular exercise can make a big difference, and you should also watch how much alcohol you are drinking.