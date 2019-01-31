Key Trends in Data Management 2019

We’re currently living in a world where the technology that surrounds us changes so fast, keeping up to date with it can sometimes feel impossible. This is particularly true of those in business, who can benefit greatly from many technological advances, which is why keeping on top of them can be key to prolonged success.
One way business can leverage technology to help them is through the use of computerised maintenance management systems. These systems help to optimise the performance of people, machines and other assets within a business by transforming the speed and quality of decision making.
However, these systems also constantly change, which can be beneficial to businesses. Below we’ve highlighted key trends in data management to watch out for this year.
The Data Engineer
This year the role of the data engineer as an architect, who’s core role will be the organising of data planning, will take centre stage. It’s thought that because of this, data teams won’t actually be able to function without this person, who’s extremely knowledgeable in the tech world, due to their multiple programming skills.
This knowledge will allow them to prepare the groundwork for enterprise data management. This can be used by other staff members, such as data analysts and scientists for other more specific data-orientated functions.
Single-Point Data Management Platforms
Another trend that’s expected to emerge this year is the use of single-point, enterprise-grade data management platforms. These will apparently begin to take the place of multiple disintegrated data solutions across businesses. Although not a new trend by any stretch of the imagination, it is one that’s been gaining momentum over the last few years.
However, now it appears that its time to shine has fully materialised, due to businesses not being able to survive without single-point, scalable, fully integrated data management solutions, which allow for optimal data collection and distribution across multiple data channels.
However, it appears that this could come at the expense of data analytics, as more business begin ploughing money into management, which will be taken away from analytics.
General Trends
Alongside these two pivotal trends that are emerging this year, there are five smaller trends to watch out for too. These are:
- Companies moving towards decentralised data governance
- A more tiered data storage method in order to help optimise space usage and cost
- GDPR will be put into practice across all data pipelines
- Many data management systems will begin to be outsourced by businesses of all sizes
- Hybrid solutions will be introduced in order to help improve productivity and efficiency