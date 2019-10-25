5 Ways to Keep New Tyres in Great Condition

You have just got new tyres for your vehicle, and you know that you can make them last so much longer if you look after them properly: but how do you start? It can be hard to know what to do when there should not be any problems with your new tyres. Here are five points to bear in mind, that will help you save money in the long run.
Under Pressure
Keep your tyres inflated to the proper pressure according to the vehicle’s instruction manual. Some people might recommend driving with your tyres slightly deflated to add grip, but modern tyres are well constructed and designed to work at the stated pressure levels. It is always best to stick to the recommended range, especially with new tyres.
Take a Look
It may sound obvious, but the best way to ensure that your tyres are in good condition is to have a look at them every so often. If you drive long distances every day, you should inspect your tyres once a week. If you use rough roads, then you should have a look at your tyres on arrival back home, and also before you next drive the car. This is to spot any obvious and immediate damage in the first instance, and to spot any less obvious damage that might take a while to show itself in the second.
Simply getting in the habit of looking at your car’s tyres – and do drive forward a little so you can check the whole surface – can save you from the stress of having a puncture or a blow-out.
Alignment Matters
Alignment and wheel balancing are often confused, but alignment is quite different to wheel balancing as mentioned above. While wheel balancing refers to the total weight of the car being evenly divided between all the tyres, alignment refers to having the tyres all pointing in exactly the same direction, so driving, turning and reversing are all smooth processes.
Your wheels being poorly aligned can cause excess wear on the tyres and axles, finding and weakening any flaws, or simply causing an excess of wear and tear that can ruin even strong new tyres. Simply order your tyres online to have them fitted from Jet Wheel Tyre. They can even arrange to have them fitted at the same time: they will be balanced and aligned as they are fitted, giving you a smooth drive and peace of mind.
It’s a Balancing Act
Wheel balancing ensures that the weight of the vehicle is applied evenly across all four tyres. This helps to keep all four tyres working simultaneously without putting undue pressure on any single tyre. This keeps the whole vehicle running smoothly and helps to maintain your tyres by avoiding excess wear on any one point.
Avoid Abuse
Overloading your vehicle, driving hard for long stretches of time, or driving frequently on poor roads: all of these can cause damage to even your new tyres, causing weaknesses that might lead to punctures or blowouts.
You can also try to be mindful of scraping your tyre walls against pavements when parking, spotting and avoiding potholes which can sometimes have sharp edges, and other day-to-day issues that might shorten the life of your new tyres.