Ask Yourself: Is Remote Work Right for Me?

Even though remote work has been the sensible solution for staying in business while practicing social distancing, not everyone can handle the job. Some people who resist change only want to work for traditional employers. Others see great value in the personal and financial advantages work at home opportunities allow. Here are points to consider if remote work is on your radar.
Understanding the Expanding Remote Workforce
In 2020 remote work surged as a response to the pandemic. According to a study by Global Workplace Analytics, the U.S. remote workforce reached 4.7 million, which represents 3.4 percent of the national workforce. Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, remote work is likely to persist a long time.
There’s a good chance remote work will become more of a norm in the future because of how it cuts costs on computing equipment. Letting employees work on their own devices saves a company thousands of dollars in expenses on computers and maintenance. Remote work also cuts costs for the worker, saving them from fuel costs for commutes.
How to Find Remote Work
Various online platforms are emerging that connect freelance teleworkers with job opportunities. Search Remotely gives you endless lists of remote jobs for work such as copywriting, web development, digital marketing, sales and virtual assistance. It’s a useful hub for networking and developing revenue streams.
Adapting To a Digital Work Environment
Remote workers can streamline the digital work experience from home by using resources such as the cloud-based Milanote app. It’s a reliable way to organize a project by making notes and storing files. You can archive text, links and images you find when researching online.
Milanote works as an efficient collaboration tool for online teams. It can essentially be the central hub where team players connect. Work can be edited and shared in real time.
Effective communication is the key to making remote work successful for a company. Supervisors and coworkers must communicate through a digital medium that allows for quick response. Participation in web conferencing for team meetings, brainstorming and training can sharpen a company’s alignment with goals.
Working Within a Flexible Schedule
One of the main attractions to remote work has been the flexibility it allows. Certain online jobs allow workers to set their own schedules as long as they meet project deadlines. This flexibility allows people to take lunch breaks as long as they want and spend time with their family.
Surveys reveal the majority of remote employees believe they are more productive working in a home environment. They don’t have to get caught up in the distractions of office rumors or other mind games that slow down productivity. Over 70 percent of talent professionals have identified flexibility as a major HR and recruiting concern in the future.
Conclusion
The remote workforce will only keep growing in the near future as a key to business continuity. It’s important for people who seek online work to learn the various tools and resources available to improve efficiency and productivity.