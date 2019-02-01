3 Tips Investors Can Learn from Online Casino Players

There are a lot of similarities between investing and playing at online casinos. For one, both are based upon the ideas of risk and reward: without investing or playing games such as poker or slots there can be no hope of receiving any returns at all, yet you could just as likely go home empty-handed.
We would argue that online casino fans seem to understand this on a more fundamental level than investors though, as professional poker players and sports betters often deal with much higher stakes than the average investor. More often than not, these stakes are also made up of the individual’s own money as well, while investors are often backed by larger companies or banks. With this in mind, we’re sure there are several tips and tricks investors can learn from pro gamblers.
1. Invest with your brain
As tactical as gambling may appear on the outside, there’s actually a lot of sentimental and emotional elements that come into play. This is particularly true of large, crowded events, such as poker tournaments, or when it comes to someone betting on their favourite sports team. We as investors can learn from this, especially from gamblers who partake in live betting.
For many sports betters, it begins with supporting a team they are emotionally attached to. Over time though, they learn it's best to look at odds objectively, especially those who have previously supported teams with atrocious odds. So, an experienced bettor who supports their team may look at an online sportsbook and see that their team has worse odds than their opponents. Instead of simply backing the team they want to win, they'll go with the team that is more likely to grant them a greater reward.
Investors must learn to do this as well, by removing any attachments to companies or stocks they’ve previously been sentimental over. This doesn’t mean you can’t look into companies you like, but make sure to look for opportunities rather than emotionally-fuelled investments alone.
2. Weigh up the probabilities
This leads us to our next tip: know the real-world possibilities of being successful. No matter which form of gambling a player partakes in, be it small poker games or progressive jackpots, they know they must be aware of the odds. Whether hitting the roulette tables or giving the slots a spin, they need to know how likely are they to win and whether it's worth risking the money, time and effort.
Investors must do the same to acquire more wins than losses over their careers. For example, there’s no point investing in a company that’s unlikely to be profitable and they should instead opt for the progressive jackpots of the business world. As for more unstable stocks, it’s better to invest when the worth is at a historical low, as there’s a much better probability of it making money. If you invest when the stocks are already high, there’s no guarantee the prices will rise and you’re more likely to lose out.
3. Stick to your own strategy
This is the final lesson that pro-casino gamers can teach us. Professional poker and blackjack players have all built their own strategies over the years, perfecting each and every choice they make to ensure their reward outweighs their risks. Gambling is a game of chance as well as skill and even the most experienced gamblers are unlikely to win every time – but they stick to their strategy.
Investors should do the same. You can’t win them all, but by creating and staying loyal to your own strategy you at least improve your chance of making better investments over time. Learn from your mistakes and tweak your strategy to what you know works.
Like gamblers, investors know that experience is more important than anything else. We’re sure that following these tips will help you improve when it comes to choosing stocks.