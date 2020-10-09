Importance of Trademark in Business

Today’s intense market competition has propelled business owners to develop and invest more in their trademarks. For business owners, building a reputable brand and investing in trademarks makes their products and services stand out in the market. Trademarks, in turn, have become an essential asset to every business nowadays.
Having this in mind, we have listed some of the importance and benefits of having a trademark for your business.
Exclusive right to use a logo
This might seem trivial, but a logo is a crucial aspect of business. Trademarks can prevent others from using your logo or any symbol that looks similar or can cause customers to confuse your product with something else. Because trademarks have no expiry, you can always ensure that your customers are receiving high-quality products and services only from you.
Since more businesses are starting to use the internet and social media for marketing, your logo is the first thing your potential customers see. So it is important that you always make a good first impression.
Builds connection with customers
Trademark helps businesses build a lasting relationship with their customers. It gives businesses a distinct identity and therefore allows customers to easily distinguish their products in the market.
With the help of trademarks, customers can knowingly or inadvertently associate certain characteristics to your product. This, in turn, can become a driving force that pushes them to avail or purchase your products again.
Makes your product stand out
Since the market place sometimes gets too crowded, having a trademark can make your products and services stand out. Customers can easily recognize your product in the market because of your trademark.
With countless products being produced and sold, trademarks have made it possible for customers to remember you. It helps customers identify your business as a source. Hence, even when you produce a different product, customers can immediately tell that it is from your company. Therefore, it would likely affect their purchase decision since they are already familiar with the quality of your products.
Effective communication tool
When a brand is well-developed and well-promoted, a single trademarked logo can essentially boost your presence in the market. Customers can immediately tell the quality of your products because of the brand reputation you have built. With the help of trademark and good branding, they can single out your products in the market and associate good things with it.
Trademarks can easily compact all the things you want to say to your customers. A single logo can easily convey the message of your brand without having to use words or other forms of advertising.
Keeps copycats at bay
Trademarks can legally protect your business from copycats. Since trademarks are protected by intellectual property rights, you can formally register your mark and legally stop others from commercially exploiting your brand.
The main purpose of registering a trademark is to maintain exclusive rights to the mark. So when someone uses your trademark without your consent, you are allowed to enforce your trademark rights and sue the infringer.
That being the case, trademarks can be an effective deterrent for counterfeit products.
Assistance from customs and border patrol
One of the benefits of having a trademark is that businesses are allowed to get help from the customs and border patrol. If your products are likely to be the target of counterfeiters, you can record your trademark registration with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. As a result, products or goods that violate your trademark rights would be seized or detained before they even enter the market.
Increases business value
When you spent years developing and acquiring customers for your brand, your trademark would likely appreciate in value. If the public is already accustomed to your brand, then selling products under your trademark would not be a problem. Brand awareness and trademark helps generate more sales and make more loyal customers.
On that note, intangible assets are especially important because they can rack up the value of your business. So it is crucial for business owners like you to understand how much your trademark or patent costs. Understanding the cost of these intangible assets can provide you a sense of assurance for the future. Since assets like these continuously increase over time, your business can be worth much more than it is today and you can just easily sell your business for a higher price in the future.